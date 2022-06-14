UK wages fall at fastest rate in more than 20 years

Shoppers walk past stalls at a market in Walthamstow, east London on February 13, 2022. - TOLGA AKMEN/ AFP

Prices rose more than twice as fast as wages in April, sending workers’ real pay plunging at the fastest pace on records dating back more than 20 years.



Regular pay - workers’ basic wages and salaries before bonuses - plunged by 4.5pc in April compared to the same month a year ago, when taking inflation into account.

With bonuses included, workers were still 3.7pc worse off than they were a year ago, according to the Office for National Statistics, as inflation hit a 40-year high of 9pc.

At the same time unemployment has slightly risen as more people who had previously stayed out of the jobs market decided to look for work, opening up a little more slack in an extremely tight labour market.

It creates another dilemma for the Bank of England as policymakers prepare for Thursday’s interest rate meeting.



Andrew Bailey, the Governor, has stressed that one reason he is raising interest rates is to deter pay from chasing prices in a dangerously self-reinforcing 1970s-style spiral. The latest figures suggest that is not happening, and demands for higher pay are not yet matching living costs.



Greg Thwaites at the Resolution Foundation said: “Britain is in the midst of the highest inflation in four decades, and a recovery that has run out of steam. But we are not yet seeing a wage spiral as some expected, but instead the deepest pay squeeze in over a decade."



Unemployment edged up from 3.7pc in the three months to March to 3.8pc in the three months to April.



Mr Thwaites added: “If this continues, families may start to find it harder to work more if they’re feeling poorer, but the Bank of England may feel more confident that it can avoid domestic inflation pressures spiralling.”



Economists expect the latest data to reduce the pressure on the Bank to raise rates sharply, potentially meaning that indebted households and businesses face a smaller increase in borrowing costs in the coming months.

Elizabeth Martins at HSBC said the pay and unemployment figures are “indicative of some heat going out of the labour market”, encouraging the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to be cautious.



“We suspect it will be enough to keep the majority of the committee voting for 0.25 percentage points, not 0.5 percentage points,” she said, meaning the Bank is likely to raise interest rates from 1pc to 1.25pc this week.



“Indeed, on top of the fall in GDP in April, some of the more dovish members may feel it supports their view that not much more tightening - if any - is needed.”



Analysts at Goldman Sachs think the nine-strong MPC could be split three ways, with one vote to hold rates, six to move to 1.25pc, and two to go to 1.5pc, in a chaotic mix reflecting the pressures of soaring inflation and the risk of a recession.



Weaker pay growth came despite employers advertising 1.3m vacancies in the three months to May, a record high.



This matches the number of people unemployed, a phenomenon which had not been seen until this year, on more than two decades of data.



The number of people in employment climbed by 177,000 in the three months to April, and was up by 75,000 compared to the three months to March, narrowing the shortfall from pre-pandemic levels.



There are now 32.7m people in work in the UK, compared to almost 33.1m on the eve of the pandemic.



The simultaneous rise in employment and unemployment was due to a fall in the number of people who are economically inactive - that is, neither in work, nor looking for work.



Since Covid began there has been a significant rise in inactivity, with people effectively dropping out of the jobs market, for reasons including ill health, early retirement and further studies.



At its peak last year this left the economy short of more than 600,000 workers compared to pre-Covid levels.



Now this has shrunk to a gap of 431,000, still a serious hole but one which indicates some of those out of the jobs market may be encouraged to return to work.



Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said the change should be good for economic growth.



She said: “Encouragingly for businesses struggling with staff shortages, more people are now also being tempted to re-join the labour market having slipped into inactivity during the pandemic: the employment rate is up 0.2 percentage points on the previous quarter. If this trend continues, it should make future vacancies easier to fill, and also reduce inflationary pressure.”