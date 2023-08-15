UK wages grow at record rate

Wages grew at a record annual pace between April and June, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Regular pay grew by 7.8%, the highest annual growth rate since comparable records began in 2001.

Inflation, which measures the pace at which prices are rising, has eased but remains relatively high at 7.9%.

But Darren Morgan from the ONS said Tuesday's figures suggested "people's real pay is recovering".

Mr Morgan, the ONS's director of economic statistics, said that basic pay "is growing at its fastest since current records began".

"Coupled with lower inflation, this means the position on people's real pay is recovering and now looks a bit better than a few months back."

However, wage growth is still not quite outstripping the pace of price rises. Mr Morgan told the BBC that real pay growth, when taking into account the rate of inflation, "is still falling a little".

New inflation figures are due out on Wednesday and are expected to show price growth slowed again during July.

Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon, said that inflation could fall to 7% or even 6.8%. However, that remains far higher than the Bank of England's target to keep inflation at 2%.

Strong pay growth means the Bank of England could raise interest rates again in September, from their current rate of 5.25%.

There are signs in the ONS's data that the UK employment market is easing, The unemployment rate rose from 4% to 4.2%, while the number of people in employment ticked lower.

"The fall in employment in the three months to June and further rise in the unemployment rate will be welcomed by the Bank of England as a sign labour market conditions are cooling, " said Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics.

However, she added, given that wage growth is still accelerating, she expects the Bank of England to increase its key interest rate again to 5.5% before ending the current run of rate rises.