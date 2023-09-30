UK wants to send military instructors to Ukraine – UK Defence Minister

Grant Shapps, the UK Defence Minister, has said that his country would expand the training program for Ukrainian soldiers and transfer training and production of military equipment to Ukraine.

Source: Shapps in an interview with The Telegraph

Details: The UK government wants to send military instructors to Ukraine in addition to training the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the UK and other Western countries.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Shapps said he had held talks with Army leadership about bringing "more training and production" of military equipment to Ukraine.

He also called on British defence firms to open factories in Ukraine.

Background:

On 30 September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the establishment of the Defence Industries Alliance, which will bring together defence industry representatives from around the world.

Ukrainian companies signed 20 documents with foreign partners as part of the International Defence Industries Forum, and 38 companies from 19 countries had joined the Defence Industries Alliance by the time the forum closed.

Zelenskyy reiterated that following his visit to the United States, he had a number of significant results, including an agreement to jointly produce weapons, including air defence systems.

President Zelenskyy also announced the establishment of a special Defence Fund, which will stimulate the development of the Ukrainian defence industry.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!