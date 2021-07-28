UK wants world vaccinated by middle of 2022, Raab says

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccinations in London
OXFORD, England (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warned that the world would not be vaccinated until 2024 under current rates and urged other countries to join Britain in donating shots to poorer nations to bring that date forward to the middle of next year.

Raab told Reuters he hoped other countries would step up to the plate after Britain started distributing the first tranche of the 100 million shots it plans to give away.

"We know on the current trajectory the world will only be adequately vaccinated at 2024, at the end," he told Reuters at the Oxford Biomedica factory. "We want to get that date back to the middle of next year and that will make a massive difference to those countries affected."

    LONDON (Reuters) -Carmaker Aston Martin reported on Wednesday a 224% increase in sales to its dealers, boosted by its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, as losses fell in the first half of the year. The DBX 4x4, which first rolled off the production line just over a year ago, accounted for more than half of its 2,901 vehicles between January and June. "Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth," said Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.