UK warns of 'gaps' with EU as talks to solve N.Ireland Brexit issues resume

·2 min read

Talks between Britain and the European Union to resolve problems with the Brexit agreement regarding Northern Ireland will move to London next week with the UK government warning on Saturday that "substantial gaps" remained.

A negotiating team from the European Commission will travel to London on Tuesday "for several days of intensive discussions", according to a statement issued by London on Saturday.

British minister David Frost and EU Commission Vice President Sefcovic are due to meet for talks at the end of the week to "take stock and assess progress so far".

London added that talks over the previous days had been "constructive" but that "substantial gaps" remain.

Brussels has put forward a raft of proposals to try and ease tensions within the loyalist community over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the part of the Brexit deal that deals with the British province.

The proposals include reduced customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for Northern Ireland, which loyalists complain are driving a wedge between Belfast and London and building momentum for the republican push for a united Ireland.

- Article 16 threat -

Despite moving on customs checks, the European Union has said it will not accept London's demands for an alternative arbitrator to settle post-Brexit trade disputes involving Northern Ireland.

As a result, Britain is threatening to trigger the protocol's Article 16, which provides both parties with unilateral power to take action if they believe the agreement is causing "serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist".

"There's been plenty of speculation about governance this week but our position remains unchanged: the role of the European Court of Justice in resolving disputes between the UK and EU must end," a British government source said in Saturday's statement.

"We need to see real progress soon rather than get stuck in a process of endless negotiation because the issues on the ground in Northern Ireland haven't gone away.

"Whether we're able to establish that momentum soon will help us determine if we can bridge the gap or if we need to use Article 16 to safeguard the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement".

That agreement ended decades of violence between republicans who want a united Ireland, and loyalists who want it to remain part of the United Kingdom.

Designing the protocol was a major source of friction in Britain's drawn-out divorce from the EU after it voted to leave the bloc in 2016.

Both sides say they want to preserve peace and stability by avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland, which is split between EU-member the Republic of Ireland and the UK province.

To achieve this, Northern Ireland was given unique status as a member of both the UK and the EU single market.

This required new checkpoints at ports to prevent goods from England, Scotland and Wales getting into the EU via Ireland -- a key source of anger among unionists.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK says substantial differences remain with EU over N.Ireland trade

    The United Kingdom said on Saturday that talks with the European Union over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland had been constructive, but substantial differences remained. Goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland currently face customs checks, as part of a deal reached before Brexit to avoid more contentious border checks between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and EU member Ireland. However, Britain and the EU disagree over how to implement customs and safety checks, which fall especially heavily on meat, dairy and medical products.

  • UK says time running out for solution in Brexit trade talks

    The British government tried Saturday to speed up the pace of talks to resolve post-Brexit trade troubles with the European Union, saying the two sides remain far apart and time is running out to bridge the gap. U.K. and EU negotiators have met in Brussels over the past week to try and resolve major differences that have erupted over trade rules for Northern Ireland. The talks move to London on Tuesday, and Britain says “substantial gaps on the fundamental issues remain.”

  • Agnes Tirop: Mourners pay respects to running star

    Many athletes turn out for the funeral of Agnes Tirop, who was found stabbed to death at her home.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Chilling Voicemail Sent To Him By Tucker Carlson Fan

    "Tucker attacks me. His fans respond with threats to kill my family. And Tucker knows exactly what he’s doing," said the California Democrat.

  • Yuge Flop: Michael Flynn Headlines Sparsely Attended Pro-Trump, Anti-Vaxx Event

    Organizers of the WeCANAct Liberty Conference told local media they were hoping for 10,000 attendees, but on the first day only around 1,000 showed up

  • Every Day, Biden Smells Like More of a Loser

    Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via GettyWith a hint of confusion in his eyes and a whiff of failure in the air around him, Joe Biden is watching his approval ratings continue to plummet to the point where just 42 percent of Americans approve of his job performance.Which makes sense, since at least so far Biden really doesn’t seem very good at this whole being president thing despite dreaming of and preparing for it for decades. With his staff trying to hide him from the press, and his pencha

  • GOP calls for Fauci investigation, resignation mount after NIH admits funding gain-of-function research

    GOP calls for an investigation and the resignation of Dr. Anthony Fauci have escalated following this week’s revelation that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus.

  • Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara, issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime. Describing the statement as an “impudence,” Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.

  • China says ‘no room’ for compromise or concessions over Taiwan after Biden’s comments

    Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China's longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN.

  • Chris Wallace calls Jen Psaki 'one of the best press secretaries ever'

    Fox's Chris Wallace said that Jen Psaki is "one of the best White House press secretaries ever," prompting backlash from critics of Psaki's tactics to protect the Biden administration.

  • Jake Tapper Says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Has 'Issues' After Her Rant On Bannon Vote

    "Her behavior suggests somebody that ... is not tethered to reality or basic standards of decent behavior," the CNN host said of her fight with Liz Cheney.

  • 'She Started Screaming': Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Spars with Liz Cheney on House Floor

    "They got into a back and forth about 'Jewish space lasers,' " Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters after the altercation — as Greene says she was criticizing the Capitol riot investigation "witch hunt"

  • Chris Hayes Exposes The 'Cruelty At The Core' Of The GOP

    The MSNBC anchor spotted the superpower that "ostentatious jerk" Republicans are desperate to develop.

  • Afghanistan heading towards collapse faster than expected, Swedish minister warns

    Afghanistan is heading towards economic collapse that risks spiralling the country into a new political crisis, Sweden's minister for international development cooperation warned on Saturday. Afghanistan has been plunged into crisis following the collapse of the Western-backed government and Taliban take over in August, which was met with an abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance to its aid-dependent economy. "My concern is that the country is on the brink of collapse and that collapse is coming faster than we thought," Per Olsson Fridh told Reuters in Dubai, warning that economic freefall could provide an environment for terror groups to thrive.

  • Harris met by Bronx cheer, heckled while promoting infrastructure push in NY borough

    NEW YORK — Welcome to the Bronx. A heckler interrupted Vice President Kamala Harris' speech Friday as she promoted the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda at a YMCA in the borough. Harris was discussing the details of the expansive infrastructure plan before a room packed with New York elected officials and some local families when a man began shouting about families who died in ...

  • Trump Lashes Out At Meghan McCain, Calling Her An Ungrateful 'Lowlife' Bully

    The former president was responding to McCain's criticism of him as she promotes her new memoir.

  • Billionaire’s Henchman Goes Scorched Earth in Small-Town Mayoral Race

    Michelle DeLateurOn Wednesday, a hedge-fund tycoon published an “open letter” in the newspaper of the tiny Idaho town where he’s running for mayor, delivering an ultimatum to a retired doctor raising questions about his candidacy.Perry Boyle, a longtime executive at billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management and now-defunct SAC Capital Advisers, left an affluent corner of Connecticut in 2019 to retire to picturesque Ketchum. It’s a community with an affordable housing crisis so dire that

  • Turkish president orders removal of U.S. ambassador, 9 other foreign envoys

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he's declared U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield, along with nine other foreign envoys, personae non gratae after they issued a joint statement earlier this week calling for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, AP reports. Driving the news: The embassies of the United States, Canada, France, Finland, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden wrote in the Oct. 18 statement that they "believe a just and sp

  • Biden concedes a key part of the Trump tax cuts is probably here to stay due to Kyrsten Sinema

    "In the United States Senate, when you have 50 Democrats, everyone is the president," Biden said. Sinema opposes Democrats undoing the GOP tax law.

  • ‘My god what an idiot’: J.D. Vance gets whacked for past Trump comments

    The “Hillbilly Elegy” author and Ohio Senate candidate is the target of nearly $1 million in attack ads.