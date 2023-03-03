UK watchdog may not probe LME cancelled nickel trades, lawyers say

Pratima Desai and Eric Onstad
·2 min read

By Pratima Desai and Eric Onstad

LONDON (Reuters) - An enforcement action launched on Friday by a British financial watchdog over a nickel crisis at the London Metal Exchange last year may exclude the most contentious issue - the cancellation of billions of dollars of trades, lawyers said.

The tight remit of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which declined to comment on the issue, may anger investors who said they lost huge amounts of money through the cancellations.

The FCA said on Friday it had begun an "enforcement investigation" into the conduct and systems and controls of the LME over a wild spike in nickel prices last March.

The world's largest and oldest metals market annulled all nickel trades in March last year after chaotic price action and suspended trading for the first time since 1988.

But lawyers noted that the FCA wording was very specific about the time frame of the investigation - "from the period between 1 January 2022 and the time of suspension on 8 March 2022".

The 146-year-old exchange stopped nickel trading at 8:15 a.m. London time on March 8, but waited about four hours before announcing it would also cancel deals that took place during the unruly activity.

"It does look from the statement that the FCA is not going to look at the cancelled trades," said a regulation lawyer.

"They wouldn't have included that wording about suspension accidentally," another lawyer said. Both declined to be identified.

The FCA said it would not make any further comment about the investigation.

The LME faces lawsuits from U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates and Jane Street Global Trading, which are suing the exchange for $456 million and $15.3 million, respectively, for the cancelled nickel trades.

"Neither the Bank of England or the FCA have been clear about whether the LME should have cancelled the trades," said Harold de Boer, managing director at investment firm Transtrend.

"If they approved the cancelling of trades, that would be a scary precedent."

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank snub shows London risks losing its listings lustre

    London risks losing its appeal for stock market listings, some investors and financial executives said, with sluggish trading and low valuations driving more companies to float elsewhere. Arm, owned by Japan's SoftBank, on Thursday said a U.S.-only initial public offering (IPO) was the "best path forward" for both the chip technology firm and its stakeholders. That dashed government hopes that Arm, seen as a British tech success story, would return to the London market, where it was listed before being taken over in 2016.

  • Could blocking sunlight be a measure to slow climate change?

    Sixty scientists this week called for further research into solar radiation management. Supporters say it’s relatively cheap and effective. But in reality, it could be “such a big ask,” a climate scientist said.

  • At US$39.77, Is Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Bath & Body Works, Inc. ( NYSE:BBWI ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price...

  • Scooter startup Lime sues Hertz for poaching engineers

    Urban scooter company Lime sued Hertz Corp on Thursday alleging unfair competition and accusing the rental car giant of improperly hiring the startup's senior engineers. San Francisco-based Neutron Holdings Inc, which does business as Lime, filed the lawsuit in California federal court seeking unspecified monetary damages and an injunction "to recover and protect its trade secrets." It also named Charlie Fang, who previously was Lime's head of engineering, and another engineer as defendants.

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Bought More Stock

    Intel stock has continued to languish year to date, and CEO Pat Gelsinger bought more shares of the chip maker on the open market.

  • Fed Says More Rate Hikes Are Needed to Curb Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve said that further interest-rate hikes would be required to restore price stability.Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeiPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From China“The committee is strongly committed

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Why Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Stock Is a No-Brainer to Buy and Hold

    Bill Ackman started Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Since then, he's become famous as an activist investor. He's also become very wealthy. Ackman's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion.

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Buy These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Building a $1 million retirement nest egg is the dream of many investors. As you diversify your basket of stocks to work toward this achievement, it's important to select quality businesses across a wide variety of sectors with multiple catalysts to sustain continued returns over a period of years. For example, if you were to invest $200,000 in the stock market right now, promising companies with innovative, industry-leading businesses ripe for future growth could foreseeably compound that investment by 5 times or more in the next decade.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • How Can I Protect My Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes?

    Long-term care for seniors is one of the biggest gaps in America's safety net. For many of us, as we get older we will require longer and better care. In some cases, this can mean a health aide or other … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adani Group: Embattled Indian giant strikes $1.87bn US deal

    The investment will be split among four Adani companies including flagship business Adani Enterprises.

  • Home Depot, Lowe's under pressure as housing recovery, lumber prices muddy outlook

    Home improvement retailers are feeling pressure from investors as questions arise about the housing market.

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • An India-born fund manager is behind Adani's first major stake sale since the Hindenburg rout

    Beleaguered Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is trying everything to win back investors’ confidence after a massive stock rout eroded over $140 billion of his group’s market value in a month. The efforts through road shows and negotiations seem to have paid off as the conglomerate has now reportedly managed to sell stakes in its firms to GQG Partners for $1.9 billion.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Could Be the Next Home Depot

    Decades after Home Depot's rise, another home improvement retailer is building a nationwide presence.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Thriving Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • Salesforce Update Was One ‘for the Ages.’ Activists Might Need a New Target.

    Analysts argue that Salesforce's results should "defang" activist campaigns for change at the software company. The stock soars.