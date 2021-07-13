UK watchdog raises competition concerns over Cellnex-CK Hutchinson tower deal

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Britain's competition watchdog raised concerns over a UK telecom tower deal between Spain's Cellnex and Hong Kong's CK Hutchison, saying it could lead to higher prices and lower quality services for network operators.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it found evidence to suggest that CK Hutchison should have sold its passive infrastructure assets, including towers and masts, to an alternative buyer rather than market leader Cellnex.

Last year, Cellnex said it would buy 24,600 telecom towers across Europe from CK Hutchison, which owns the Three mobile network in the UK, for 10 billion euros ($11.81 billion).

A sale to a firm other than Cellnex, the largest independent supplier of mobile towers in the UK, would help sustain healthy competition, the CMA said.

"It's important that services provided to mobile networks remain competitive so that the millions of businesses and consumers across the UK that use mobile phones can enjoy lower prices," said Mike Walker, chief economic adviser at the CMA.

Responding to CMA's statement, a Cellnex spokesperson said the company would review the regulator's findings and work closely with it to address the concerns.

Cellnex and CK Hutchison have five working days to offer legally binding proposals to the CMA to address the competition concerns identified.

($1 = 0.8465 euros)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. And Shinjini Ganguli)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zimbabwe targets 1 million people in COVID-19 vaccine blitz

    Zimbabwe is aiming to vaccinate 1 million people against COVID-19 in the next two weeks, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday as he extended tough lockdown measures by another 14 days. Faced with rising infections and deaths, Mnangagwa on June 29 introduced tough lockdown measures that included a dusk to dawn curfew and curbs on inter-city travel. Mnangagwa said infections were rising at "an alarming rate" as the more transmissible Delta variant spreads locally.

  • U.S. pharmacies strike first deals with counties over opioids

    Pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp, Rite Aid Corp and Walmart Inc have agreed to pay a combined $26 million to settle claims by two New York counties that they fueled an opioid addiction epidemic. The settlements are the first reached by pharmacies in the ongoing nationwide litigation over opioids. The pharmacies did not admit wrongdoing.

  • Fujifilm finds new niches, record profits amid pandemic

    Scores of Japanese manufacturers less well known than Toyota and Sony are linchpins in world supply chains and innovation. One such company is Fujifilm. It outlived the decline of traditional photography and has logged record profits after diversifying into a wide range of businesses, from drugs and cosmetics to advanced materials, cameras and other types of imaging machines.

  • Protester’s lawsuit seeks big damages, alleges Lexington officers used too much force

    The officers are accused of violating the protester’s rights during an arrest outside of police headquarters.

  • CoinFund, ParaFi Lead $5.2M Seed Round for Liquidity Staking Platform ClayStack

    The funding round also attracted investments from Coinbase Ventures and the Solana Foundation.

  • SolarWinds warns of ‘targeted’ breach by hackers exploiting new software flaw

    SolarWinds Corp., the software company at the center of a massive cyberattack last year, is warning some customers that hackers have discovered and exploited a new vulnerability.

  • Iran's railway system fell prey to a cyberattack this weekend

    Cyberattacks disrupted Iran's train system and website on the weekend, causing some chaos for travellers.

  • SolarWinds says unknown hackers exploited newly discovered software flaw

    Software company SolarWinds says that unknown hackers exploited a previously unknown flaw in two of its programs to go after "a limited, targeted set of customers." In a question-and-answer page appended to the statement, SolarWinds said the flaw was "completely unrelated" to last year's hack of government networks by alleged Russian spies, a sprawling espionage operation that used the Texas-based software company as a springboard to break into target networks. The page added that SolarWinds "is unaware of the identity of the potentially affected customers" caught up in the latest hacking campaign.

  • Power Ledger to Move to Solana From Ethereum

    The firm cited higher speed and scalability as motivations for the shift.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 12th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for the majors. Avoiding a fall through back through the day’s pivot levels would support a bullish day ahead.

  • Amazon restores service after global outage

    According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, services were disrupted for nearly two hours and at the peak of the disruption, more than 38,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's online stores. It was the second broad disruption since late June when users experienced a brief outage on Amazon platforms including Alexa and Prime Video before services were restored.

  • Pushing Putin Won’t Solve America’s Ransomware Problem

    Let’s not lull ourselves into thinking that the effective cure for the ransomware plague lies in geopolitics, writes Glenn S. Gerstell.

  • How Disney’s Kareem Daniel Became the Most Powerful Figure in Hollywood You’ve Never Heard Of

    One of the most powerful executives in all of Hollywood was a virtual unknown this time last year. In fact, he still might be. In one of his first major moves as Disney CEO last October, Bob Chapek plucked longtime ally Kareem Daniel from the consumer products and games division to run the newly created Media and Entertainment Distribution group. Known internally as “DMED,” Daniel’s team is in charge of the operation of Disney’s streaming services and TV networks, in addition to profit-and-loss

  • ChainSwap hackers steal $8m and crash token prices

    Hackers have exploited a weakness in ChainSwap’s smart contract protocol, allowing them to steal crypto-assets valued at more than $8,000,000.

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai warns of threats to internet freedom

    Sundar Pichai says AI will change the world - and defends Google's record on tax, privacy and data.

  • Crypto assets post outflows after two-week run of inflows - CoinShares data

    Cryptocurrency investment products and funds posted outflows to start the second half of the year, as cautious sentiment persisted in the midst of a summer lull, according to data from digital asset manager CoinShares released on Monday. Crypto outflows were $4 million in the week ended July 9, with bitcoin products showing the most outflows of nearly $7 million in what was the quietest trading week since October 2020. The outflows came after a two-week run of inflows, CoinShares said in its report.

  • ‘Crypto Is an Important Part of Financial Freedom,’ Says Amaury Sechet

    Amaury Sechet is a Bitcoin pioneer and blockchain developer, the man who determined the fate of bitcoin way back in 2017.

  • Cuba's internet cutoff: A go-to tactic to suppress dissent

    Cubans facing the country’s worst economic crisis in decades took to the streets over the weekend. In turn, authorities blocked social media sites in an apparent effort to stop the flow of information into, out of and within the beleaguered nation. Restricting internet access has become a tried-and-true method of stifling dissent by authoritarian regimes around the world, alongside government-supported disinformation campaigns and propaganda.

  • Analyst Report: Cloudflare Inc

    Cloudflare provides cloud-based network services that protect internet apps and help them to run faster - without requiring clients to add hardware, install new software, or change code. Cloudflare's unified control plane across on-premise, cloud, hybrid, and SaaS data infrastructure environments ensures the security, reliability and performance of its enterprise customers' external data infrastructure (websites, applications, and application program interfaces); internal networks and devices (identity and access); DevOps; and consumer applications. Internet sites powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network. The company seeks to relieve clients of the cost and complexity of managing their own network hardware. Some 48% of the company's revenue is generated outside of the U.S. Cloudflare was founded in 2010 and went public on September 12, 2019 at $15 per share.

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum remains trapped in a tight range during a period of extremely low volatility.