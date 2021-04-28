UK watchdog steps up probe into Johnson's apartment refurb

  • The door of 10 Downing Street is seen in London, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied a press report which quoted him as allegedly saying he would rather see "bodies pile high in their thousands" than impose a third national lockdown on the country. Media reports have claimed that Johnson made the comment in the fall of 2020, when his government imposed a second lockdown to combat a surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Llandudno in Wales, Monday April 26, 2021, as he campaigns on behalf of the Conservative Party for local elections. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
  • Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Llandudno in Wales, Monday April 26, 2021, as he campaigns on behalf of the Conservative Party for local elections. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Britain Politics

The door of 10 Downing Street is seen in London, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied a press report which quoted him as allegedly saying he would rather see "bodies pile high in their thousands" than impose a third national lockdown on the country. Media reports have claimed that Johnson made the comment in the fall of 2020, when his government imposed a second lockdown to combat a surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Electoral Commission, which regulates political finance in the U.K, is launching a formal investigation of the refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s apartment on Downing Street, saying there were “reasonable grounds” to suspect an offense had been committed.

A commission spokesperson said Wednesday that the agency is “now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offense or offenses may have occurred" and that a formal investigation would take place.

The commission has been looking into whether any funds used to pay for the apartment renovation should have been declared under the law on political donations. The spokesperson said the commission has been in contact with Johnson's Conservative Party over the past month.

Questions about the refurbishment intensified last week when Johnson's former top aide, Dominic Cummings, claimed that the prime minister planned to get Conservative Party donors to fund the work. Cummings, who left his job late last year, said he had told Johnson the plan was “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal.”

Johnson lives in the apartment with fiancée Carrie Symonds and their baby son, Wilfred.

Johnson’s office said the prime minister himself paid to renovate the apartment, though it did not say whether he had been lent the money for the work. The cost of the refurbishment is thought to have been around 60,000 pounds ($83,000).

“The investigation will determine whether any transactions relating to the works at 11 Downing Street fall within the regime regulated by the Commission and whether such funding was reported as required," the Electoral Commission spokesperson said.

Recommended Stories

  • Ministers tie themselves in knots refusing to answer question about Boris Johnson flat scandal

    It’s the seemingly simple question two cabinet ministers have now tied themselves in knots over.

  • More than 1,060 crimes reported in Kansas City week of March 28. How many were near you?

    From March 28 to April 3, Kansas City police received 141 reports of non-aggravated domestic violence assaults.

  • Protests over NC shooting as FBI investigate

    Protesters rallied in North Carolina on Tuesday as the FBI launched a civil rights probe into the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man killed by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants. (April 28)

  • Harris breaks barriers in first 100 days as VP

    HARRIS: “And a certificate of appointment to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Senator Kamala D. Harris of California." (LAUGHTER AND APPLAUSE)Kamala Harris has made a career out of breaking barriersThe vice president not only made history becoming the first womanfirst Black Americanand first Asian American to hold the second highest office in the U.S.She also served as San Francisco’s first female district attorneyand was California’s first woman of color to be elected attorney generalSome 100 days into her term she provided the key extra vote in the Senate to pass Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief packageand was named to lead U.S. efforts to stem the flow of migration from Central AmericaA recent Reuters poll showed that more than 90 percent of Americansthink the U.S. could have its first woman president within a decade

  • Biden administration will limit immigration courthouse arrests

    The Biden administration will limit immigration authorities' ability to make arrests at courthouses, the Department of Homeland Security announced in a press release Tuesday.Why it matters: The move is another way the Biden administration is adjusting its predecessor's policies and is intended to balance access to courthouses with immigration enforcement, per the statement. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: A Trump-era policy, established in 2018, previously authorized routine apprehensions at federal, state and local courthouses to make arrests.Tuesday's directive to limit arrests was issued to both Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.Courthouse arrests will still be permitted in cases concerning national security, the destruction of evidence in an ongoing case, or if an individual poses a threat to public safety or is being actively pursued by authorities. What they're saying: "Ensuring that individuals have access to the courts advances the fair administration of justice, promotes safety for crime victims, and helps to guarantee equal protection under the law,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement."The expansion of civil immigration arrests at courthouses during the prior administration had a chilling effect on individuals’ willingness to come to court or work cooperatively with law enforcement."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Immigration groups launch $50 million effort for citizenship

    A coalition of immigration advocacy groups is launching a $50 million effort aimed at defending President Joe Biden on immigration and pressuring lawmakers from both parties to pass a pathway to citizenship. The effort, the details of which were shared first with The Associated Press on Wednesday, is aimed in part at making sure Democrats “actually deliver concrete change in people’s lives,” according to Lorella Praeli, the president of Community Change Action. The effort includes a $30 million commitment from a group of advocacy organizations calling themselves We Are Home, in addition to a $20 million commitment from a handful of other immigration groups, including the Mark Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us.

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Poll finds majority of Americans want better ballot access, as GOP pushes voter-suppression bills

    Nearly three-quarters of Americans are confident in election results, despite Republican arguments to ensure ‘voter confidence’

  • Swipe my phone: UK to use health service app as vaccine passport

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain plans to use a National Health Service phone app as its COVID-19 'vaccine passport' certificate that will allow its population to travel internationally this summer, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday. Countries around the world are looking at a host of options that will serve as proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to allow travel, though airports, border agencies and airlines are worried there will be no clear global standard that will be accepted at all borders. So-called vaccine passports could range from a digital certificate with a scannable QR code in the European Union, to a National Health Service (NHS) phone app in the United Kingdom, or a humble piece of paper in some other countries.

  • Largest firefighting plane may be sold for COVID-19 response

    As Western states prepare for this year’s wildfire season, the world’s largest firefighting plane has been grounded and could be converted to help fight against another crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic. After investing tens of millions into upgrading the Global SuperTanker and its technology, the revenue coming mostly from contracts with the U.S. government and California did not produce enough profit for the company to continue the funding the tanker, said Roger Miller, managing director at Alterna Capital Partners LLC, the investment company that owns the plane. Alterna's decision to ground the SuperTanker was made on April 19, according to the firm, which had funded the plane’s operations and upgrades since 2016.

  • Tucker Carlson: Fox News host defends Joe Rogan telling young people to not ‘worry’ about vaccination

    Fox News host spoke out day after telling people to call police if they saw masked child outdoors

  • Two US diplomatic staff killed in India Covid outbreak, report says

    Country continues to grapple with devastating second wave

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Black students outed their private school teachers for racist behavior via an explosive Instagram account

    The Instagram account, "blackatking," hosted over 100 posts detailing instances of systemic racism and sexualized remarks toward black students.

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Donald Trump’s portrait replaces Barack Obama’s at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

    Museum director Kim Sajet says there’s no moral test to be in the Portrait Gallery, ‘otherwise, nobody would be there’

  • Nicola Sturgeon's £6 billion spending promise 'disconnected' from reality

    Nicola Sturgeon's election pledge of a £6 billion spending splurge suffers from a "disconnect" from the financial reality her government will face as Scotland recovers from the pandemic, an impartial analysis has warned. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) concluded the manifestos of all three of Scotland's main political parties in the Holyrood election – the SNP, Tories and Labour – lacked "credibility" by making expensive spending pledges "without any serious attempt to provide costings, or to say how they would be paid for". The respected economic think tank said Scotland's politicians are failing to level with voters and paying for the billions of pounds of pledges would likely mean hiking taxes or cutting spending in other areas. Surging costs for health and social care could easily absorb three-quarters of the projected cash increase in the Scottish Government’s budget over the next few years, it said, leaving little left over for the range of promises of extra spending that have been made. Although the damning criticism was levelled at all three parties, Ms Sturgeon's SNP is on course for a landslide victory in next week's election, meaning her manifesto will be the one to be implemented. David Phillips, associate director at the IFS, also warned that a separate Scotland would have to "make sure it cut its cloth to fit the size of its own purse, rather than having fiscal transfers from the rest of the UK". The IFS has previously found that the Scottish Government's spending on services is 30 per cent higher than the equivalent funding in England, with the additional money almost entirely coming from the Barnett formula and the block grant from the UK Treasury.

  • Prison guard watched inmate hang himself and stopped colleague from intervening, prosecutors say

    Manhattan attorney says 38-year-old 'must be held criminally accountable' for death of Black man

  • HBO confirms 'Game of Thrones' prequel has finally started production and shares the first photo of the cast at a table read

    See a behind-the-scenes look at the first "Game of Thrones" spinoff currently in production. HBO gave fans a look at the main cast of actors.

  • The Trump Organization charged taxpayers for undisclosed stays and luxury-car rentals at his foreign golf resorts

    The receipts provide further evidence of how President Donald Trump's family profited from his time in office.