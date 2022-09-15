UK watchdog wants deeper probe into Microsoft's $69-billion Activision deal

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday it would go for an in-depth probe into Microsoft's $69-billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard after the tech giant failed to offer remedies to soothe competition concerns.

The deal, which was announced in January, will require approval in the United States as well as other major jurisdictions including the European Union and China.

The CMA said earlier this month the takeover of the videogame publisher maker could hurt competition in gaming consoles, subscription services and cloud gaming if Microsoft refused to give competitors access to Activision's best-selling games.

Reuters previously reported that Microsoft would pay a $3 billion break-up fee if the deal falls through, according to a source familiar with the matter, suggesting the company was confident of winning antitrust approval.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

