Eurostar travel hell as thousands stranded in London and people ‘in tears’ over flood cancellations - live

Thousands of holidaymakers have been stranded in St Pancras after flooding in the Thames tunnel sparked Eurostar cancellations.

The central London terminal is filled with people in tears who have lost out on Disneyland trips and devastated holidaymakers who say their New Year plans have been “ruined” by the cancellations.

All of Saturday’s Eurostar trains between London St Pancras International and Continental Europe have been cancelled due to flooding on the High Speed 1 line near Ebbsfleet International

A spokesperson said: “Eurostar has been made aware by Network Rail that flooding in the tunnels between St Pancras International and Ebbsfleet has not improved and train services are unable to operate.”

Southeastern Railway trains also said none of their services will run between Ebbsfleet and London St Pancras International today.

Thames Water revealed on Saturday afternoon that the cause of the flood was a “fire control system” rather than the company’s pipes.

Further travel delays, flooding and power cuts are to be expected over the weekend according to the Met Office as the country gears up for a wet and cold New Year’s Eve.

Eurostar and Southeastern trains cancelled on Saturday morning

Bleak prospect for passengers as Eurostar axes all remaining trains on Saturday

The prospects for tens of thousands of Eurostar passengers reaching their destination by the end of the year look increasingly bleak.

The train operator connecting London with Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam has now cancelled all its trains for Saturday 30 December, leaving 30,000 or more passengers stranded.

A spokesperson said: “Eurostar has been made aware by Network Rail that flooding in the tunnels between St Pancras International and Ebbsfleet has not improved and train services are unable to operate.

“Eurostar has therefore had to take the unfortunate decision to cancel all services for the rest of the day. This is a total of 41 trains.

“Eurostar is extremely sorry for the unforeseen issues affecting customers today but safety remains our number one priority.

“We understand this is a vital time to get home at the end of the festive season and ahead of New Year and we are supporting customers in stations.

“Customers affected are encouraged to visit the website to find out what compensation they can receive.”

“Network Rail is continuing to keep Eurostar updated regarding how the situation continues to evolve ahead of tomorrow. We will be in direct contact with customers due to travel to keep them updated.”

Cause of flooding revealed

The flooding in a Kent tunnel which has led to the cancellation of all Eurostar services has been caused by a “fire control system”, a water company said.

In a statement, Thames Water said: “We have been informed of an incident involving a pipe flooding the Eurostar tunnel. We believe the incident is in regard to a fire control system and not a Thames Water pipe/asset, however we have a technician on the way to offer support to control the flow of water.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and offer support where needed.”

A video taken inside the flooded tunnel shows water gushing onto the tracks from a pipe attached to the tunnel’s wall.

(PA)

Tornado warning issued

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) have warned that some areas of the UK could see “isolated tornadoes” today.

Experts issued the Severe Weather Forecast for central and southern areas in the Republic of Ireland, parts of northern England, the Midlands, East Anglia, southern England and the Channel Islands.

Brits in these areas can expect wind gusts to 70mph, hail, lightning and potentially isolated tornadoes until the warning is set to expire on Sunday at 6am.

“Low-level flow into the front will likely encourage a narrow line of intense rain, and the shear along the front may allow misocyclones to develop,” the warning said. “These will assist in bringing strong wind gusts in places, perhaps to 60-70mph. There will also be the risk of isolated tornadoes.”

It comes after a localised tornado brought by Storm Gerrit tore roofs off in Greater Manchester earlier this week.

(TORRO)

What’s causing the travel chaos?

Thousands of passengers are stranded at St Pancras International this morning as all Eurostar and Southeastern trains have been cancelled.

Flooding occurred in both railway tunnels near Ebbsfleet International station in southeastern England, meaning both tunnels are closed.

No trains will be able to run between St Pancras and Ebbsfleet until the flood has been cleared.

Over 40 Eurostar trains have been cancelled so far and Southeastern have warned disruption is expected all day.

Watch: Floodwater gushes through tunnel near Ebbsfleet as Eurostar services cancelled

Watch: Newlywed Disneyland plans ruined due to Eurostar travel chaos

Cold front to make it’s way across southern England for NYE

The Met Office a band of heavy rain and squally winds associated with a cold front move across southern England.

A weather warning is in place in the region for wind until the early hours of Sunday morning.

A band of heavy rain and squally winds associated with a cold front will move across parts of the south during the rest of today



The combination of the heavy rain and strong winds will give some difficult travelling conditions



Tears and anger as Eurostar cancellations rise

Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent of The Independent, arrived at the Eurostar hub in central London at 5.30am – just as the first news of cancellations was spreading. He reports on the morning:

The scenes at London St Pancras International on the penultimate morning of the year mirrored those nine days earlier, when dozens of Eurostar trains were cancelled by a sudden strike.

As passengers processed the bad news that they would not be travelling as booked for their New Year plans, a contingent of British holidaymakers went online to organise flights – though fares were rising by the minute.

One family who had just arrived for their train to Paris for a Disneyland break asked for my advice: go home, get the car and set off for Folkestone or Dover, I recommended. Eurotunnel shuttles and cross-Channel ferries are still running to Calais.

A group of women from Leicestershire who were travelling to Brussels for a New Year weekend decided they would stay in London instead.

The saddest contingents were the Dutch, Belgian and French travellers trying to return home, bewildered by the increasing crowds and without an understanding of their options. Some were weeping as they told loved ones they would not, after all, reach home this evening.

The advice, in French and English, was to go online or onto the Eurostar app and rebook – though passengers were told no standard class seats are available for the rest of the day.

“We apologies for any inconvenience caused,” the message concluded.

Watch: Floodwater gushes through tunnel near Ebbsfleet as Eurostar services cancelled

Thousands of rail passengers have been left stranded after a tunnel near Ebbsfleet was flooding amid extreme weather across the UK.

Southeastern and Eurostar cancelled all services due to run through the tunnel this morning with cancellations expected to continue throughout the day.

‘We stood in the queue for quite a while before someone told us what was going on’

12:28 , Athena Stavrou

Ben Saunders from Tunbridge Wells is one of the many thousands of passengers stranded at London St Pancras International after Eurostar cancelled dozens of trains.

He told The Independent: “We got here at the station very early, about 4am. We’re heading down to the Alps in France.

“There was a huge queue all the way up out of the doors. and after queuing up for a while, we noticed that the trains were actually cancelled to Paris.

“Eventually somebody wandered along the line and told us that there was a flood in the tunnel and we’d have to either refund our tickets or, or arrange them for a different date.

“It would have been nice a little bit earlier to have somebody at least wandering down the line and just telling people what was going on. We stood in the queue for quite a while before that happened.

“We’ve got connections on the trains from Paris down which we’ll obviously miss. So that’s a big problem for us.”

Mr Saunders was eventually able to book a flight from Luton airport to Geneva, from where there are connections to the French Alps.

More Eurostar cancellations – 30,000 passengers now affected

Eurostar has just cancelled a further 15 trains to and from London St Pancras, taking the total to 43. An estimated 30,000 passengers have had their New Year travel plans torn up.

A spokesperson for the international train operator said: “Eurostar has unfortunately had to cancel a further 15 trains to and from London due to the situation not improving with flooding in the tunnels between St Pancras international and Ebbsfleet.

“Network Rail is continuing to do all they can and will update Eurostar if any services can continue later in the day.

“Eurostar is extremely sorry for the unforeseen issues affecting our customers and services. We understand this is a vital time to get home at the end of the festive season and ahead of New Year.

“We are doing all we can to rectify the situation. Customers are encouraged to visit the Eurostar website for more information on their journey and compensation entitlement.”

Pictures: St Pancras in chaos as Eurostar services cancelled ahead of NYE

What can I do if my Eurostar trip has been cancelled?

11:17 , Athena Stavrou

Eurostar has had to cancel all of their services from London today after a tunnel was flooded.

Thousands of passengers have been left stranded amid the chaos. If you are one of those passengers, here are your options:

• Exchange your booking for free to travel at a different time or date, in the same travel class.

• Cancel your booking and claim an e-voucher. You will have 12 months from the date of your cancelled train to redeem it on eurostar.com

• Cancel your booking and get a refund. You’ll receive a refund for the value of your ticket, but not for any booking or exchange fees. We’ll process your request within 28 days.

You have three months from the date you were due to travel to claim your preferred option.

Two newlyweds said honeymoon plans “ruined” due to the Eurostar travel chaos

10:57 , Athena Stavrou

Nicole Carrera, 29, and her husband Christopher, 31, were due to catch a train from London St Pancras International to Paris on Saturday morning but it was cancelled due to flooding.

They have had to rebook for a 2.30pm outbound train on Sunday, scuppering their plans to spend New Year’s Eve at the theme park and leaving them out of pocked for a non-refundable hotel booked in Paris for Saturday evening.

Ms Carrera, who works for cosmetics firm L’Oréal, told the PA news agency: “We actually got married in October and we had this trip planned before we got engaged… we planned this trip because we’ve always wanted to come to London/Paris. We were going to Paris, for like, around the holiday season because, you know, the cities are nice during the holidays and we had never been, it was on our list of places to travel and we just wanted to come visit.

“So we’ve been in London since Wednesday and we wanted to leave today because we were actually supposed to go to Disney Paris tomorrow for New Year’s Eve.

“So obviously those plans our ruined because now we won’t get into Paris tomorrow until about 6pm. So we’re just going to walk around the city (Paris) tomorrow when we get there and finally get to our hotel. It’s just one of those things.”

She added: “We go to Disney in the States all the time in Florida so we were like, we might as well go while we’re there, what a better way to celebrate New Year’s, like, there’s so many things to do.”

High Speed 1: ‘The volume of water in the tunnel is unprecedented“

High Speed 1 (HS1), which runs the link from London St Pancras International to the Channel Tunnel, has now issued a statement about the disruption.

An HS1 spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, travel on the HS1 line is currently suspended due to flooding in the Thames Tunnel. Engineers have been working throughout the night to remove the water and continue to do so.

Pumps and tankers are on site and water levels are reducing but the volume of water in the tunnel is unprecedented.

“We understand how frustrating this is for passengers and apologise for the inconvenience caused at such an important time of the year. We are doing everything we can to restore services as quickly as possible and advise all passengers to check with their operator before travelling.”

Engineers are aiming to reduce water levels enough to allow them to assess the track and decide whether trains can safely run through the tunnel at reduced speeds.

Trains cancelled for rest of the day

10:24 , Athena Stavrou

Eurostar and Southeastern services from London have been cancelled “until the end of the day” as heavy rain and strong winds threaten to spoil people’s new year plans.

No high-speed services are expected to run between Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras International today because a tunnel under the Thames is flooded.

The flooding is also disrupting Southeastern Railway trains which run on the route, the operator said.

Eurostar, which runs services from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, apologised to customers for the impact to their travel plans.

Posting on X, Southeastern Railway said: “We will be running no highspeed services for the entirety of today due to flooding in the tunnels at Ebbsfleet.

“No trains will run between Ashford and St Pancras, or between Gravesend and St Pancras. Please use alternative routes.”

What’s causing the travel chaos?

09:56 , Athena Stavrou

Thousands of passengers are stranded at St Pancras International this morning as all Eurostar and Southeastern trains have been cancelled.

Flooding occurred in both railway tunnels near Ebbsfleet International station in southeastern England, meaning both tunnels are closed.

No trains will be able to run between St Pancras and Ebbsfleet until the flood has been cleared. Eurostar trains have been cancelled until at least midday and Southeastern have warned disruption is expected all day.

Watch: Thousands of passengers stranded at St Pancras as flooding cancels all high-speed trains

All Eurostar and Southeastern high-speed trains are currently cancelled due to flooding in the Thames tunnel on Saturday (30 December).

The Independent’s travel journalist Simon Calder said: “It’s absolute carnage here and New Year travel chaos mounts.”

Flooding has occurred in both railway tunnels near Ebbsfleet International, meaning both tunnels are closed.

This means no trains can run between London St Pancras International and Ebbsfleet International. Disruption is expected until 12 noon.

These are the current scenes at London’s St Pancras International:

08:38 , Athena Stavrou

St Pancras International is reportedly ‘in chaos’ as passengers face major major cancellations this morning.

Southeastern and Eurostar trains were cancelled this morning due to flooding in tunnels near Ebbsfleet International in southeast England.

The Independent’s Travel Correspondent Simon Calder is currently at the station and said the travel hub was “in chaos”.

London St Pancras International is in chaos.

All Eurostar and Southeastern trains this morning cancelled due to flooding in the tunnel beneath the Thames.

Many Thameslink services cancelled due to staff shortage.

Scotland under 'significant snow' warning

Scotland is under rain, snow and ice warnings this weekend as the Met Office predicts high-ground areas in Scotland are likely to see "significant snow", with possibly 10 to 20cm building up.

A yellow warning for snow and rain will come into force at 8pm on Saturday and run until midnight.

Another warning says frequent showers have increased the risk of icy surfaces, urging people to be careful of slips and falls on icy surfaces.

UK set for unsettled New Year's weekend amid Storm Henk fears

Strong winds and rain continue today as the UK braces for an unsettled New Year's weekend with fears of another storm hitting the country.

The Met Office forecast says winds will continue to be strong, locally reaching gale force, with cloud and occasional heavy rain, over the northern parts today.

This weather system spreads northeast today, encompassing most regions by evening, with blustery showers dotting the southwest. Mild conditions persist in the southern parts, Met forecast says.

As the weekend progresses, the far northeast of Scotland will continue to see rain and gale force winds. Meanwhile, other regions will experience blustery showers, though conditions are expected to be relatively drier in the north. Temperatures are set to inch closer to normal, yet the impact may be lessened by strong winds throughout the day.

Yellow weather warning for rain and snow in Scotland

A yellow weather warning for rain and snow has been issued for much of Scotland on Saturday.

The warning is in place from 8am until midnight on Saturday with up to 25mm of rain forecast at lower levels, according to the Met Office.

A period of sleet and snow, turning to rain, may lead to some flooding and travel disruption.

Bus and train services may be affected, with journey times taking longer, with some spray and flooding on roads.

Some interruption to power services is also likely.

05:00 , Joe Middleton

04:00 , Joe Middleton

Tributes have been paid to three men who died when their 4x4 vehicle was “swept away” in the River Esk as they attempted to cross the water.

Scott Thomas Daddy, Leslie Forbes and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins were found dead inside the vehicle after it became submerged in the river near Glaisdale on Thursday.

On Friday, after the car was removed from the water flowers were laid on the bank in memory of the three men.

Heartfelt tributes paid to three men who died after 4x4 ‘swept away’ in River Esk

03:00 , Joe Middleton

02:00 , Joe Middleton

A major incident has been declared and around 100 properties damaged after a suspected tornado struck Greater Manchester, with a second “supercell thunderstorm“ hitting Lancashire hours later.

The Met Office confirmed that a rare supercell thunderstorm – storms defined by the deep and persistently rotating current of rising air at their centre – hit the borough of Tameside on Wednesday night, causing chaos as it pulled roofs and chimneys from houses and broke windows.

A second supercell thunderstorm also struck Lancashire’s Morecambe Bay on Thursday morning, with the Met Office warning of hail, frequent lightning and strong and gusty winds as it moved inland.

‘Supercell thunderstorms’ explained as mini tornado damages 100 Manchester homes

01:00 , Joe Middleton

Snow forecast by Met Office

Steven Ramsdale, Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “This system is likely to bring a range of weather including hill snow. Heavy rain will spread across all but the far north on Saturday affecting similar areas previously affected by Storm Gerrit. However, this rainfall will be a step down from that seen during Storm Gerrit.”

Looking further ahead into 2024, there is low forecast confidence. Nick Silkstone is a Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster. He said: “Through to mid-January, there is a signal for a shift in the pattern compared to the winter so far, with more settled and colder-than-average conditions becoming increasingly likely.”

Chaos at London St Pancras International due to flooding in a High Speed 1 tunnel

Thousands of commuters using the High Speed 1 line between London and Kent face delays and cancellations on the last working day of 2023.

Flooding in one of the tunnels east of London means all trains are using the other bore – adding 30-60 minutes to many journeys.

The issue is also causing disruption for Eurostar trains between London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, with delays of up to an hour.

Passengers on Southeastern, which runs the “Javelin” high-speed trains, are being told: “Services between Ebbsfleet International and St Pancras are severely disrupted.

“Please use alternative routes into London via London Bridge, Cannon Street or Charing Cross if possible.

“Tickets are being accepted on the Underground on reasonable routes.”

Problems are set to continue for the rest of the day.

What weather warnings are in place tomorrow?

What weather warnings are in place tomorrow?

The Met Office have issued various rain, wind and snow warnings for tomorrow and New Year’s Eve.

Here is a breakdown of the warnings and where they will impact.

Saturday

There are six yellow warnings issued tomorrow.

Heavy rain and possibly snow is set to fall across northern Scotland which could lead to travel disruption and power cuts from 8am to midnight.

A rain and snow warning is in place across swathes of southern Scotland until 3pm, with flooding and further travel delays expected.

From 4am to 11am a heavy rain forecast has sounded the alarm across Northern Ireland and between 10am and 6pm Welsh residents should also take extra precautions due to rainfall.

Strong gusts are expected to hit the south west and southern england between 11am and 3am, bringing some disruption to travel and services.

Hundreds of homes in Scotland remain without power

Friday 29 December 2023 19:11 , Joe Middleton

Hundreds of homes in Scotland remain without power as the post-storm clean-up continues, but electricity bosses are “very confident” the remaining properties will be reconnected on Friday.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution said that as of 4pm on Friday, electricity supplies had been successfully restored to more than 47,000 properties, with 250 still off supply.

Andy Smith, operations director at SSEN Distribution, said on Friday: “Our teams have continued to make excellent progress today in restoring customers impacted by Storm Gerrit, in the face of continued challenging conditions.

“We recognise this has been a difficult couple of days for the customers still affected and I’m grateful to them for their continued patience and support as our teams work extremely hard to restore power.

“Up to now we’ve targeted our restoration plan on repairing the faults that will reconnect the greatest number of customers and those who have been without power the longest.

“Today, we face a number of complex and very localised faults, and whilst we’re still encountering some access challenges, we’re pressing on to reconnect those final customers affected.”

New Year’s Eve weather warning

What weather warnings are in place for New Year’s Eve?

The Met Office have issued a weather warning for Sunday were thousands are set to be out celebrating the end of the year.

Sunday

There is one weather warning in place tomorrow across Wales and the south of England from 11am to 3am. The Met Office have predicted travel disruption and short-term power cuts.

One wind warning remains for New Year’s Eve (Met Office)

What weather warnings are in place tomorrow?

The Met Office have issued various rain, wind and snow warnings for tomorrow and New Year’s Eve.

Here is a breakdown of the warnings and where they will impact.

Saturday

There are six yellow warnings issued tomorrow.

Heavy rain and possibly snow is set to fall across northern Scotland which could lead to travel disruption and power cuts from 8am to midnight.

A rain and snow warning is in place across swathes of southern Scotland until 3pm, with flooding and further travel delays expected.

From 4am to 11am a heavy rain forecast has sounded the alarm across Northern Ireland and between 10am and 6pm Welsh residents should also take extra precautions due to rainfall.

Strong gusts are expected to hit the south west and southern england between 11am and 3am, bringing some disruption to travel and services.

Tomorrow’s yellow weather warnings (Met Office)

Chaos at London St Pancras International due to flooding in a High Speed 1 tunnel

Thousands of commuters using the High Speed 1 line between London and Kent face delays and cancellations on the last working day of 2023.

Flooding in one of the tunnels east of London means all trains are using the other bore – adding 30-60 minutes to many journeys.

The issue is also causing disruption for Eurostar trains between London, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, with delays of up to an hour.

Passengers on Southeastern, which runs the “Javelin” high-speed trains, are being told: “Services between Ebbsfleet International and St Pancras are severely disrupted.

“Please use alternative routes into London via London Bridge, Cannon Street or Charing Cross if possible.

“Tickets are being accepted on the Underground on reasonable routes.”

Problems are set to continue for the rest of the day.

Snow forecast by Met Office

Steven Ramsdale is a Met Office Chief Forecaster. He said: “This system is likely to bring a range of weather including hill snow. Heavy rain will spread across all but the far north on Saturday affecting similar areas previously affected by Storm Gerrit. However, this rainfall will be a step down from that seen during Storm Gerrit.”

Looking further ahead into 2024, there is low forecast confidence. Nick Silkstone is a Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster. He said: “Through to mid-January, there is a signal for a shift in the pattern compared to the winter so far, with more settled and colder-than-average conditions becoming increasingly likely.”

Weather warnings in place for New Years Eve

If you go out to celebrate New Years Eve, remember to wrap up warm.

The Met Office have issued two yellow warnings as strong winds are expected to blow across southern England on Sunday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warnings issued ⚠️



Heavy rain in Wales and Northern Ireland, and heavy rain & snow in parts of Scotland on Saturday



Strong winds in the south on Saturday and into New Years Eve



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs

More rail disruption expected

London Northwestern Railway warned passengers it is “anticipating crowding and disruption to services on New Year’s Eve”.

It said this is due to the “combined impact of recent storms damage across the network, higher than usual rates of sickness absence within our teams as well as reduced capacity within our Sunday timetable”.

The operator has cancelled all services between Stafford and Crewe, and warned that trains on other routes such as between London Euston and Northampton are “subject to alteration and possible cancellation”.

Chiltern Railways, which runs between London Marylebone and the West Midlands, said “a shortage of train crew” means there is “a high risk of short notice cancellations and disruption on the day across all routes” on Saturday and Sunday.

LNER also suffered disruption on Friday due to “severe weather”, with strong winds affecting parts of the East Coast Main Line.

(James ManningPA) (PA Wire)

In pictures - Tewkesbury underwater

This evening’s forecast

A drier evening and night for most but persisten rain showers to continue in northern Scotland.

The Met Office predict temperatures will drop with frost expected across the north.

In pictures - Cupar underwater

Residents of Cupar a town in Fife, Scotland were overwhelmed with floodwaters as Storm Gerrit battered the region.

Facebook users shared footage of the submerged streets.

Tractor driver who tried to save three men stuck in 4x4 says they were ‘swept away’ by River Esk

A tractor driver who tried to rescue three men whose 4x4 vehicle had become submerged in the River Esk during Storm Gerrit said they were “swept away” as they attempted to cross the water.

Chris Ford, a firewood salesman, had received a call asking for his assistance shortly after the vehicle entered the river near Glaisdale at 11.48am.

Emergency services including fire services, police, ambulance and a helicopter rushed to the scene, with the 4x4 recovered further downstream and the three occupants confirmed to have died.

“There was a ford they were going over and they were swept down 400 yards. They were part of an off-road club,” Mr Ford said.

Holly Evans has the full story

Tractor driver who tried to save three men stuck in 4x4 says they were ‘swept away’

Has Storm Gerrit passed?

The Met Office reported the worst of Storm Gerrit had passed with the last few days of 2023 forecast to be unsettled with strong winds, rain and even snow on higher ground.

Met Office chief forecaster Steven Ramsdale said: “Heavy rain will spread across all but the far north on Saturday, affecting similar areas previously affected by Storm Gerrit. However, this rainfall will be a step down from that seen during Storm Gerrit.”

🌦️ Blustery showers are possible on Friday morning, with these most likely in the north and west. Many of us will also see some sunshine and some places may stay dry.



Travel disruption today

ScotRail said many lines have been reopened but urged passengers to check for the latest information before travelling, a message echoed by LNER, Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway who suspensed or cancelled services due to damage or system faults.

Friday will see significant disruption for travellers wishing to travel on the London Euston and Watford Junction lines with services expected to be up and running by the end of the day.

In Wales, the aftermath of the recent severe weather will see rail services hampered until Monday.

Ferry services also experienced cancellations and delays due to storm activity with operator DFDS confirming sailings between Dover and France were delayed due to strong winds in the English Channel.

Air travel in and out of the UK saw cancellations but most services have returned to normal.

New Year’s Eve revellers urged to wrap up warm as temperatures plummet

New Year’s Eve revellers have been urged to wrap up warm as conditions across many parts of the UK could feel close to freezing as the clock strikes midnight.

The weather is expected to remain unsettled with further strong winds and heavy rain throughout the last weekend of 2023.

A yellow weather warning for wind covering parts of Wales and the east of England has been issued and will come into force between 11am on Saturday and 3am on Sunday.

A spell of strong and gusty winds will move east across England and Wales, bringing some disruption to travel and services, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued covering Wales between 10am and 6pm on Saturday, which may lead to flooding and transport disruption.

A yellow weather warning for rain will also come into effect at 4am on Saturday for Northern Ireland, due to be in force until 11am the same day.

Met Office issue new weather warning

Gusts of up to 75mph could hit parts of the south of England and Wales on Saturday, the Met Office has said.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for parts of the South East, South West, East Anglia and Wales from 11am on Saturday until 3am on New Year’s Eve.

A separate yellow warning for rain covers much of Northern Ireland from midnight until 11am on Saturday, with up to 25mm of rain expected in just a few hours.

How many homes were left without power?

Thousands of homes remain without power as the post-storm cleanup begins in the wake of Storm Gerrit.

Around 1,500 homes in Scotland experienced their second night without power in Scotland while a lightning strike hit supplies in Wales on Thursday.

Power company Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said it had restored supply to more than 46,000 properties that lost power due to the storm, with people in the north east and Shetland worst affected.

Floodwaters caused by Storm Gerrit in Scotland (James Matheson/PA) (PA Media)

In pictures- The remnants of Storm Gerrit

Those in Scotland, northern England and the Midlands are still feeling the effects of stormy conditions after Gerrit battered the UK.

Blairgowrie Greenkeepers golf course in eastern Scotland have closed due to floodwaters.

Nene Park in Peterborough is still heavily flooded, so have advised walkers to wear their wellies.

SSEN ‘confident’ of restoring power to all homes on Friday after Storm Gerrit

Electricity bosses are “very confident” that the remaining 750 properties in Scotland without power after Storm Gerrit will be reconnected on Friday.

Graeme Keddie, the director of corporate affairs at SSEN, said “hard work” by its staff has reconnected more than 45,000 properties who had lost power as a result of the latest storm to hit the UK.

High winds, heavy rain and snow damaged electricity networks in some parts of the country, but Mr Keddie said that by Friday morning there were 750 homes remaining without electricity, describing that as a “much improved picture”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, he told how SSEN staff had “made a tremendous effort in restoring power to customers affected by Storm Gerrit, battling some very tough weather conditions”.

He said: “We have now restored power to over 45,000 homes and there are now 750 homes still to be connected.

“And we’re confident through the resource levels we have we can reconnect these customers throughout today.”

(Getty Images)

What’s the weather forecast today?

For most condtions are better today as Storm Gerrit subsides.

The Met Office predicts another day of blustery showers which will be heavy at times, merging into longer spells of rain and hill snow in the north.

Conditions will be less windy and the north will face colder climes than in the south.

Less windy than of late and staying mild in the south with colder conditions across the north.

Families rescued from flood waters in Fife

A man has shared shocking footage of a Scottish street submerged under water as rescue services saved families from their flooded homes.

James Matheson shared the scenes from 27 December on X, as Kinloss Park, Cuput, Fife was battered by heavy rain.

He said since the rainfall has stopped.

Flood warnings in place across UK

As the remnants of Storm Gerrit sweep across the UK, there are flood warnings in place as rivers overflowed with rainfall.

There are 29 flood warnings in place in England, here is a map of them:

Three men killed as four-by-four submerged in River Esk

Three men have died after a vehicle plunged into the River Esk on the North York Moors National Park amid “hazardous” driving conditions in the aftermath of Storm Gerrit.

Emergency services were called at around 11.48am on Thursday after the 4x4 went into a stretch of the river near Glaisdale, between Middlesbrough and Scarborough.

It was not exactly clear how the vehicle entered the water, but the roads had been badly affected by the storm, said North Yorkshire Police.

Police, fire, ambulance teams and air support were dispatched to the scene and the vehicle was removed from the river at around 3pm.

All three men who were inside died, North Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Storm Gerrit disrupts trains and leaves thousands without power as it batters northern UK

A storm that battered the UK with high winds and heavy snow and rain damaged houses, cancelled trains and left thousands of people without electricity yesterday across Scotland and parts of northern England.

Workers faced wind speeds of 80 miles (128km) per hour in some coastal areas of Scotland as they tried to restore power that was cut off when falling branches and other debris hit utility lines.

Police in Manchester in northwest England said they received numerous reports late Wednesday of homes damaged by a brief “localised tornado.” Photos showed roofs torn from houses and cars smashed by fallen trees, and residents reported garden sheds being blown away.

Watch the moment a Boeing 777 struggles to land due to heavy winds from Storm Gerrit at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, 27 December.

Footage shows the plane coming in for a landing when winds suddenly cause the aircraft to tilt and its wing angle towards the ground.

The pilot manages to control the plane in what are very foggy and windy conditions.

Winds of up to 80mph have been recorded by the Met Office today as travel across the UK has been disrupted due to hazardous conditions.

A “localised tornado” damaged around 100 properties in Greater Manchester as Storm Gerrit swept the country, with thousands of homes remaining without power and travellers likely to face continued disruption.

A supercell thunderstorm has moved across northwest England after the same type of storm is thought to have resulted in a tornado that damaged homes in Greater Manchester.

The thunderstorm is moving east across Morecambe Bay and may bring hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds to parts of Lancashire, according to the Met Office.

The forecasting body said a supercell thunderstorm crossed Greater Manchester on Wednesday night and that it had a “strong rotating updraft”, which suggests “a tornado at the surface was likely”.

Thousands of homes remain without power in wake of Storm Gerrit

Thousands of homes remain without power as the post-storm cleanup begins in the wake of Storm Gerrit.

Around 1,500 homes in Scotland experienced their second night without power in Scotland while a lightning strike hit supplies in Wales yesterday.

Operations director Andy Smith said: “This has been a difficult couple of days for the communities affected and I’m grateful to them for their patience and support as our teams work extremely hard to restore power.”

National Grid UK said 36,000 properties were without power in Ceredigion yesterday after lightning struck.

Power restored to more than 46,000 properties after Storm Gerrit

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) says it has restored power to 46,000 customers after disruption caused by Storm Gerrit.

By 8.45pm yesterday, around 1,500 properties were expected to still be without power until Friday, as predicted by SSEN.

There were 242 properties without electricity in Argyll and the West Highlands, 292 in the Highlands, 812 in the north east, four in Shetland, and 338 in Tayside and Central.

SSEN said the extent of the storm damage, mostly due to flooding and access issues, means some customers will remain off supply until today.

A Slaybridge woman said her neighbours’ houses were “an absolute disaster” after a “localised tornado” damaged about 100 properties in Tameside, Greater Manchester.

A pilot captured what it’s like to fly through Storm Gerrit’s heavy winds in footage from the cockpit of a helicopter.

The National Police Air Service shared the footage on Thursday, 28 December.

A clip from the NPAS shows a helicopter flying through heavy winds during Storm Gerrit, with the aircraft shaking like a “washing machine,”

Tweeting from the NPAS account, they add “Thankfully, we have recently taken delivery of some extra sick bags.”

The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain to the UK, with winds of up to 80mph being recorded on Wednesday.

Tornado destroys homes in ‘supercell thunderstorm’

A rare supercell thunderstorm which tore through Greater Manchester is believed to have spawned a tornado which damaged dozens of homes as Storm Gerrit disrupted flights, trains and ferries and left thousands without power.

A major incident was declared overnight in Tameside after the tornado tore roofs and chimneys from homes, shattered windows and left debris and uprooted trees littered across streets – prompting calls for prime minister Rishi Sunak to call an emergency Cobra meeting “to ensure a swift, robust recovery plan”.

Evacuated residents from the village of Carrbrook and Stalybridge said they had suffered an “absolute disaster” unlike anything they had ever experienced, and described the terrifying noise of the powerful winds as like “a plane was coming down [on] the house”, as flying brickwork and other debris damaged buildings and “squished” cars outside.

Off-road drivers were swept away by river

A man who tried to save three men trapped in a submerged 4x4 vehicle said they were “swept away” as they attempted to cross a river.

Emergency services including police, ambulance and a helicopter attended a location on the River Esk near Glaisdale shortly before midday yesterday.

A 4x4 was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm and three men found inside had died, North Yorkshire Police said.

Tornado destroys homes in ‘supercell thunderstorm’ as flights grounded and thousands without power

A rare supercell thunderstorm which tore through Greater Manchester is believed to have spawned a tornado which damaged around 100 homes, as Storm Gerrit grounded flights, saw trains and ferries cancelled, and left thousands without power.

A major incident was declared overnight in Tameside after the tornado tore roofs and chimneys from homes, shattered windows and left debris and uprooted trees littered across streets – prompting calls for prime minister Rishi Sunak to call an emergency Cobra meeting “to ensure a swift, robust recovery plan”.

1,500 to be without power until Friday due to Storm Gerrit, warns supplier

Around 1,500 properties will be without electricity until Friday because of Storm Gerrit, as workers continue to restore power to those affected.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said that by 4.45pm on Thursday it had restored power to more than 40,000 customers, with just over 2,900 still cut off.

‘Localised tornado’ damages 100 properties as Storm Gerrit sweeps UK

A “localised tornado” damaged around 100 properties in Greater Manchester as Storm Gerrit swept the country, with thousands of homes remaining without power and travellers likely to face continued disruption.

The storm brought heavy snow across parts of Scotland which, along with high winds and heavy rain, damaged electricity networks in the country as fallen trees, branches and other debris brought down power lines.

‘Localised tornado’ damages 100 properties as Storm Gerrit sweeps UK

A “localised tornado” damaged around 100 properties in Greater Manchester as Storm Gerrit swept the country, with thousands of homes remaining without power and travellers likely to face continued disruption.

The storm brought heavy snow across parts of Scotland which, along with high winds and heavy rain, damaged electricity networks in the country as fallen trees, branches and other debris brought down power lines.

ICYMI: Three men die after 4x4 vehicle plunges into River Esk amid Storm Gerrit

Three men have died after a vehicle plunged into the River Esk on the North York Moors National Park amid “hazardous” driving conditions in the aftermath of Storm Gerrit.

Emergency services were called at around 11.48am on Thursday after the 4x4 went into a stretch of the river near Glaisdale, between Middlesbrough and Scarborough.

NYE revellers warned to expect disruption on railways

Travellers have been warned to expect cancellations on the railways on New Year’s Eve and advised to consider making their journeys as early as Friday amid continuing disruption caused by Storm Gerrit

Northern Rail, which calls at more than 20 per cent of stations in the UK, has said that tickets booked for Sunday are valid from Friday as the operator warned them to “expect disruption”.

Tricia Williams, the chief operating officer, said: “Unfortunately, customers travelling over the new year period should expect disruption. This is due to limited train crew availability in some areas and planned engineering works. We strongly advise customers to check before you travel on those days.”

CrossCountry and Chiltern Railways have also told customers to expect disruption.

Mapped: Storm Gerrit weather warnings

Flood warnings are in place across the UK as snow, rain and gale-force winds continue to lash the country in the wake of Storm Gerrit.

Trains across much of Scotland ground to a halt on Wednesday and a major incident was declared in Greater Manchester after a supercell thunderstorm and localised tornado damaged around 100 properties, tearing roofs and chimneys from homes and smashing windows.

Residents affected by tornado damage told to contact insurers for help

Residents who can’t return to their homes because of damage from the tornado have been told to contact their insurance companies for help as the local council’s temporary rest centre closes.

Cllr Ged Cooney, executive leader of Tameside Council said: “We are now in the recovery phase following the step down of a major incident declared last night when a ‘mini tornado’ hit Stalybridge. Thankfully there are no casualties from the incident but there are of course local residents who are devastated by the damage caused to their homes.

"With around 100 homes affected, the council is working to support residents, making sure they have a safe place to stay while they cannot re-enter their homes. Our temporary rest centre has now been stood down and residents have been advised to contact their insurance companies as appropriate.

"Our officers have been out all night and continue to be out today clearing debris, fallen trees and making roads, footpaths and other areas safe as soon as possible.

"I’d like to thank our emergency services and council officers for all their continued work. The local community have also been so generous in offering their support and we never fail to see a true sense of community spirit and support in situations like these. I am proud of the combined efforts and the ongoing support.

"Anyone who requires support can call our Emergency Contact centre on 0161 342 2222."

ICYMI: Major road reopens after drivers stranded in snowstorm for several hours

A road closed because of snow, leaving drivers trapped for hours, has now fully reopened, Police Scotland have said.

Storm Gerrit caused parts of the A9 to be closed in Drumtocher in the Scottish Highlands, before snowploughs were eventually able to clear a path.

Footage shows floodwater rushing down roads in Dumfries , Scotland , on Wednesday evening (27 December) as Storm Gerrit caused dangerous weather conditions, Oliver Browning reports.

The Whitesands area of Dumfries was hit by extensive flooding from the River Nith, with Police Scotland warning of road closures.

A flood warning for the area was issued on Wednesday morning and is due to remain in place until early on Thursday.

“This is the current scene on Whitesands in Dumfries,” a social media post, shared just before 10pm, read.

“Please avoid the area at this time. If you are travelling tonight then please drive safely.”

Weather event in Stalybridge was 'T5' tornado

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO), which studies extreme weather conditions in the UK, designated the incident in Stalybridge as a tornado, with a provisional maximum damage rating of T5.

T5 tornadoes produce wind speeds of between 137-160mph, according to TORRO. The highest rating is T10, when speeds can reach up to 300mph.

Three men die after 4x4 vehicle plunges into River Esk amid Storm Gerrit

Three men have died after a vehicle plunged into the River Esk on the North York Moors amid “hazardous” driving conditions in the aftermath of Storm Gerrit.

Emergency services were called at around 11:48am on Thursday after the 4x4 went into a stretch of the river near Glaisdale, between Middlesbrough and Scarborough.

It was not exactly clear how the vehicle entered the water, but the roads had been badly affected by the storm, said North Yorkshire Police.

Scottish ferries: 'We will operate untimetabled services whenever we can do so safely'

Caledonian MacBrayne, which runs ferries in western Scotland, reports that on Wednesday it ran only three out of five scheduled services, Simon Calder reports.

Storm Gerrit is continuing to disrupt operations.

The company says: “Although these weather conditions are not unusual for the winter period, with the busy festive season here, we know many of our customers have plans to travel to and from the islands to visit friends and family.

“While we can’t control the challenges the weather presents, our committed team will continue to work hard to reduce the impact on communities and customers wherever we can.

“Our crew will monitor the situation and respond to limited weather windows by operating untimetabled services whenever they can do so safely. If you are travelling with us, please stay in touch, as outlined below.

“We are working with local communities to ensure priorities around the transportation of goods and services are understood and supported. Our dedicated frontline staff are talking to our regular customers daily to make sure that, where possible, essential goods and services are being moved.”

File photo: A small Caledonian MacBrayne ferry service coming into Oban harbour on Scotland’s west coast. (Getty Images)

Disruption update from travel correspondent Simon Calder

Trains on Avanti West Coast and London North Western Railway to and from London Euston are at a standstill due to a fatality between Wembley Central and Watford Junction.

National Rail said: “Whilst the emergency services carry out their work, all lines between these stations are closed.

“Trains may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised until approximately 6.30pm”.

Avanti West Coast tickets will be accepted on all reasonable alternatives, including Chiltern Railways between London Marylebone and Birmingham; East Midlands Railway via Leicester, Derby and Sheffield; LNER between London King's Cross and Leeds; and connections on CrossCountry and TransPennine Express.

In Scotland, some trains have resumed on lines that were suspended on Wednesday.

The Aberdeen-Inverness line has fully reopened, along with Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh and Fort William to Mallaig.

All Caledonian MacBrayne ferries between Mull and Iona are cancelled for the rest of the day.

Mapped: Storm Gerrit weather warnings in your area as UK faces snow, rain and strong winds

Flood warnings are in place across the UK as snow, rain and gale-force winds continue to lash the country in the wake of Storm Gerrit.

It was flooding that led to much of the travel disruption on Wednesday, blocking both major rail routes in and out of Scotland, and more than 30 flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – remained in force on Thursday.

Twenty-one of those warnings were in England, where a further 119 lesser flood alerts were also in force as of 1:30pm. The more severe warnings were in Cumbria, Yorkshire and the Midlands.

In Scotland, nine flood warnings were in force in Tayside, Aberdeenshire, Ayrshire, Dundee and Orkney, with a further 21 flood alerts were also issued, including in Edinburgh, Fife, Skye, Dumfries and Galloway, and Argyll and Bute.

Another severe warning was issued at the River Towy in Wales, with flooding also possible across much of the rest of the country.

Sunak urged to call Cobra meeting after 'devastating' Greater Manchester tornado

The Liberal Democrats have called on Rishi Sunak to convene a Cobra meeting in the wake of Storm Gerrit after a “localised tornado” damaged around 100 properties in Greater Manchester.

Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said: “Hundreds of lives have been thrown into chaos with homes destroyed straight after Christmas. It’s devastating.

“Rishi Sunak needs to call an urgent Cobra meeting to ensure a swift, robust recovery plan so those affected can begin rebuilding their lives.

“Any delay could have a devastating impact on families already displaced whose lives have been turned upside down by this tornado.”

'Another unseasonably mild day for most,' says Met Office

It's another unseasonably mild day for most, especially in the south



Met Office releases new forecast for final days of 2023

The final days of 2023 are forecast to be unsettled, with strong winds, rain and even snow featuring in parts of the UK, according to the Met Office.

“An area of low pressure which pushes in from the west on Saturday will be the most dominant feature in the forecast leading up to the new year,” the Met Office said.

“The challenging conditions brought by Storm Gerrit have now eased, but Thursday will continue to be blustery with showers, some heavy and more organised in parts. Friday continues this general theme with some central locations likely to see the brightest conditions.

“During the early hours of Saturday morning a potentially deep area of low pressure will move in from the west to affect Ireland and western parts of the UK.

“As the system moves eastwards, the boundary between the area of low pressure and the relatively colder conditions further north and east will lead to a band of transient snow across some of the high ground of northern England and Scotland.

“It is possible this snow could fall to lower levels for a brief period of time across Scotland.”

Simon Calder's travel year in review: chaos from beginning to end

From the traveller’s point of view, each year begins full of hope and optimism – and the start of 2023 was expected to mark the great post-Covid reboot.

With the vast majority of pandemic travel restrictions lifted, it was surely going to feel as though the 2020s were finally beginning. But as the months have rolled by, the range of hazards standing between you and your travel dreams have multiplied.

Walkers seen photographing waves behind huge advice sign

A group of people were seen taking photographs of huge waves whipped up by high winds – after lifeboat rescuers warned walkers not to risk their lives by going near the sea in stormy weather.

Several beach-goers in Brighton, East Sussex, were pictured dicing with danger behind large red signs warning people to keep away and not get any closer to the shore than the signs.

Watch: All trains suspended from Paddington as travel chaos continues across the UK

What is Met Office forecast for this afternoon?

Here is the broad Met Office forecast for this afternoon:

Sunny spells and blustery showers for most this afternoon, these banding together to give longer periods of heavy and squally rain in places



Possible thunder, mainly in the west, with some hill snow in Scotland



Resident details 'absolute disaster' after 'tornado' tears roof off Stalybridge neighbour's house

A Stalybridge woman said her neighbours’ houses were “an absolute disaster” after a “localised tornado” damaged about 100 properties in Tameside, reports my colleague Oliver Browning.

Hayley McCafee, 40, of Carrbrook, explained that she was at the pub when the storm rolled through, returning to find damage on her street.

“Some of our neighbours’ houses are an absolute disaster – roofs missing, gable ends gone, cars squished with all the stone that’s come off the houses,” she said.

A major incident has been declared and around 100 properties damaged after a suspected tornado struck Greater Manchester, with a second “supercell thunderstorm“ hitting Lancashire hours later.

The Met Office confirmed that a rare supercell thunderstorm – storms defined by the deep and persistently rotating current of rising air at their centre – hit the borough of Tameside on Wednesday night, causing chaos as it pulled roofs and chimneys from houses and broke windows.

A second supercell thunderstorm also struck Lancashire’s Morecambe Bay on Thursday morning, with the Met Office warning of hail, frequent lightning and strong and gusty winds as it moved inland.

While most common in the Great Plains of the United States, known as Tornado Alley, there have been several supercell thunderstorms in England in recent years.

Disruption update from travel correspondent Simon Calder

Rail: ScotRail continues to be the worst affected operator. All trains on the West Highland Line between Glasgow, Oban, Fort William and Mallaig are cancelled today, with many other cancellations across Scotland.

One passenger, DeeOrb, posted on X: “Stuck in Stirling since yesterday need to get to Aberdeen. No hotel for tonight as all booked! Stirling-Aberdeen?!!”

On the West Coast main line, which connects London Euston with the West Midlands, northwest England, North Wales and southern Scotland, some trains are running an hour behind schedule after a tree blocked the Trent Valley line between Rugby and Lichfield.

Disruption is continuing at London Paddington, the hub for the West of England and South Wales, following a fatality on the Great Western line near Slough

Air: British Airways has cancelled a further six flights to and from London Heathrow, with round-trips to Barcelona, Madrid and Newcastle grounded. It takes the total BA cancellations for the day to 26.

Ferry: Caledonian MacBrayne has cancelled a number of sailings in the Western Isles – with connections from Wemyss Bay to Bute the latest fallers.

Hovercraft (Southsea-Ryde, Isle of Wight): “Services are cancelled due to adverse weather. The next update will be at 2.45pm.” Tickets will be accepted on the Fastcat ferry from Portsmouth Harbour to Ryde.

All trains suspended from Paddington as travel chaos continues across the UK

Tens of thousands of travellers are waking up where they did not intend to be, after Storm Gerrit and technical failures plagued the rail network from the far north of Scotland to the south coast of England.

As Thursday morning dawned, London Paddington station reopened after a four-day closure for engineering work. The terminus is the hub for intercity services to and from South Wales and the West of England.

But within two hours all services had been suspended due to a fatality west of the station.

Great Western Railway said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between London Paddington and Reading all lines are blocked. Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 11am.”

Clearance teams work to move fallen trees from roads in Scotland

Nearly 8,000 homes still without power

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution said that as of 11am on Thursday supplies had been restored to some 34,000 customers, with around 7,700 left without power.

Andy Smith, SSEN distribution operations director, said: “Our teams continue to make really good progress in restoring power following the significant impact of Storm Gerrit.

“I know it’s caused problems for our customers, and I’m grateful to them for their patience. I’d like to reassure customers we’ve got every resource at our disposal out there, fixing faults on the network.

“Adverse conditions on the roads hampered our efforts last night, but thankfully conditions have improved this morning and we’re making progress with the work that needs to be done.

“But it will take time to complete all repairs. Some customers in rural areas where there are multiple points of damage, will be without power until Friday.”

He said welfare vans providing hot food and drink have been sent to some areas affected, including Grantown, Fort Augustus, Fraserburgh and Banchory.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website