UK weather: Conwy zoo uses novel ways to keep animals warm

Warm cooked potatoes, hot juice and even a simple cwtch - or cuddle - are some of the approaches being used to keep animals warm at a Welsh zoo.

As temperatures drop, people are wrapping up in scarves and gloves amid a number of yellow weather warnings across the UK.

Keepers at the Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay, Conwy, have been concerned about the effect on its animals.

It has brought in a number of special measures to ensure they are kept warm.

The chimps are chomping on warm cooked potatoes, whilst the Macaws are slurping warm juice and other animals are simply cuddling up to each other.

Animal Collections manager Peter Litherland said: "We're constantly monitoring our animals' behaviours and at times such as this when the weather shifts, we look at how they respond and assess where needs may change.

"We have developed cold weather measures that are species specific, whilst taking into account their natural habitats.

"With extra heating, bedding and some special treats, we'll ensure they stay safe and warm whilst this cold weather continues to bite."

Opened in 1963, the Welsh Mountain Zoo was recognised in 2008 as the National Zoo of Wales, and looks after more than 100 species.