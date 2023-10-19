UK weather latest: Storm Babet forces schools to close as 'risk to life' warning issued

The army and civil defence units supported evacuation measures in Cork where more than 100 properties were flooded - Damien Rytel/PA

Schools are set to close amid warnings of danger to life in flooded areas as storm Babet worsens.

Angus Council in Scotland said schools will close at lunchtime on Thursday and remain shut on Friday to “ensure the safety of children, young people, parents, and school staff”.

Mass train cancellations have also been imposed by ScotRail and are expected to last until Saturday.

A red weather warning for “exceptional and persistent” rain in eastern Scotland, and amber and yellow warnings for wind and rain in other areas have been issued by the Met Office.

The red alert covers areas surrounding Dundee and Aberdeen from 6pm on Thursday until midday on Friday.

It marks the first time since Storm Dennis in February 2020 that such a warning has been put in place.

08:25 AM BST

Clean up operation underway in wake of Babt

A major clean-up operation is under way after flooding swamped several towns and villages in Ireland during Storm Babet.

Counties Cork and Waterford on the southern coast of the island were worst hit, with some areas still under water on Thursday morning.

Members of the Irish Defence Forces were deployed as part of the response to the floods.

The army and civil defence units supported evacuation measures in the town of Midleton in Co Cork, where more than 100 properties were flooded.

07:42 AM BST

Storm Babet weather forecast

07:30 AM BST

Recap: Storm Babet

Storm Babet hit Ireland on Wednesday after sweeping in from the Atlantic, bringing with it heavy rainfall and causing extensive flooding in parts of the country.

Members of the Irish Defence Forces were deployed in the town of Midleton, in the south of Ireland, where more than 100 properties were flooded.

Cork County Council said more than a month’s worth of rain had fallen in the space of 24 hours, leading to unprecedented flooding, saturated land and high river levels across the county.

Large swathes of already-saturated Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England will also see strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday, with yellow severe weather warnings issued through to Saturday.

Storm Babet, a complex area of low pressure which developed to the west of the Iberian peninsula, was named by the Met Office on Monday morning.

07:24 AM BST

Watch: A car swept away by Storm Babet

A car has been swept away by a strong current of floodwater as Storm Babet hits Cork, Ireland.

Footage shows a red vehicle travelling backwards along a residential road with another car seen nearby submerged in brown flood water.

Kayaks were being used by rescue officials to assist stranded residents, while children wearing waterproofs were seen standing on a nearby wall above the water level.

06:21 AM BST

Schools to close and trains cancelled in Scotland

Angus Council in Scotland said schools will close at lunchtime on Thursday and remain shut on Friday to “ensure the safety of children, young people, parents, and school staff”.

Mass train cancellations have also been imposed by ScotRail, expected to last from Thursday until Saturday.

ScotRail on Twitter advised customers on suspended routes not to travel due to poor driving conditions amid flooding.

05:52 AM BST

Hurling club ruined

A historic sporting club was “devastated” when Storm Babet brought almost a month’s worth of rain to Cork yesterday.

Flooding completely destroyed the hurling pitch, damaged buildings and caused a sewerage spill at Sarsfields GAA Club after the Glashaboy River burst its banks.

“We had to open the gates to relieve the water pressure because the houses across the road from us were getting flooded,” club chairman Keith Mulcahy told the Irish Examiner.

“We had no choice. We are just devastated by this.”

He said the club had not been warned about the extent of the flood risk.

“That’s the concerning thing,” Mr Mulcahy said. “There was only an orange warning but there should have been a red warning. We didn’t see this at all this morning.

05:26 AM BST

Amber wind warning for Scotland

An amber wind warning has been issued for parts of eastern Scotland.

“There’s an amber wind warning out for eastern parts of Scotland, where we could see gusts of 60 to 70 miles an hour, just adding to the extremely dangerous weather coming for parts of Scotland,” Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said.

Large swathes of the rest of the country will also see strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday.

05:22 AM BST

Flooding chaos in Cork

Pictures of crumbling roads and children being carried through waist-high floodwaters reveal the extent of the damage in communities already smashed by the extreme weather – and what could be expected across parts of the UK on Thursday.

In Cork, children were stranded in schools yesterday evening and Midleton hospital was submerged under water as some patients were evacuated.

Roads were impassable in nearby Glanmire and parts of Waterford and Kerry were also badly damaged.

An awful day for many in east cork today. Biblical rain even by Irish standards. Emergency services stretched to the limit as always, but still delivered. They always do. #StormBabet pic.twitter.com/FG9fEpPncP — kg (@kieran_glynn) October 18, 2023

05:00 AM BST

Army deployed to help communities

The Irish Army has been deployed to Cork, the worst impacted county so far, to help residents who face a difficult clean up.

Cork County Council described the flooding as “unprecedented”.

“The results of this weather event will be long felt as we move toward a clean-up phase but can I please reiterate the importance of staying safe and together we will come through this weather event,” Mayor Frank O’Flynn said.

Flooding in Midleton, Cork caused by Storm Babet - Damien Rytel/PA

04:52 AM BST

How Storm Babet swept into UK

The Met Office on Wednesday recorded the most rain in Killowen, in Northern Ireland, and the coldest area was Fyvie Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

A tweet from the Met Office shows the path of the storm:

Wednesday was an unsettled day, especially in the south and west as #StormBabet began to move in... pic.twitter.com/pweme52J0D — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2023

04:49 AM BST

Today's forecast

04:48 AM BST

Good morning

Welcome to day two of our live coverage on Storm Babet.

A rare red weather alert is in place as the UK braces for floods and strong winds.

We will be bringing you the latest news and developments on the storm throughout the day.

