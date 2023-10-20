UK weather latest: Storm Babet uproots trees causing chaos on roads and railways

Emergency services in River Street in Brechin knock on doors and ask residents to evacuate due to flood warnings - Andrew Milligan/PA

Uprooted trees are causing travel chaos by road and rail as storm Babet sweeps the Britain.

Stagecoach has warned customers that all Perth services will be cancelled from 6pm following the red weather warning.

Taking to X the bus operator said: “Due to the RED weather warning, we are planning that all services will be cancelled from 6pm Today to Friday 8am. We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our passengers and our staff are a priority.”

Amber warnings for wind and rain have been issued for parts of northern England, the Midlands and northern Wales from noon on Friday to 6am on Saturday. A yellow warning for Northern Ireland is also in place from 3am on Friday to 9am on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

On Thursday afternoon, a woman died after being swept into a river in Angus, amid the evacuation of 400 homes in the Scottish region. Police Scotland said the body of the 57-year-old woman was recovered from Water of Lee at Glen Esk, where a rare red weather alert is in place until midday on Friday.

Follow the latest updates below.

08:21 AM BST

Council issues instructions to residents

Aberdeenshire Council has issued instructions to residents who may have to evacuate.

“If the police, council or other emergency services, ask you to leave your home turn off the electricity and water supply at the main switch and take your grab bag with you,” it said.

“If you have to evacuate your home, it will make things a lot easier if you have prepared a ‘Grab Bag’ in advance containing a packing list to follow should you need to use it.”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “As ever, we will be targeting our energies and resources on the areas of greatest need, focusing on preserving life and ensuring the safety of our citizens.”

Pascal Lardet, Sepa flood duty manager, said: “There is exceptional rainfall forecast for parts of Scotland over the next 24 hours, and this will lead to significant flooding from both surface water and rivers.”

08:18 AM BST

Waves as high as 20ft

Paddleboarding instructor David Jacobs, 56, said he saw waves around 20ft high in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, and expects it to be worse on Friday.

Mr Jacobs said: “The waves were about 20ft, or seven metres.

“The last time I have seen weather like this was 2014, it is quite spectacular to watch but bits of trees and rocks land onto the road.

“It worries me for other people.”

08:17 AM BST

Pictured: Storm Babet

Storm Babet causes a car to flip on the A406 North Circular near Henley's Corner - UKNIP

Waves at Stonehaven as UK is bracing for heavy wind and rain from Storm Babet - Andrew Milligan/PA

08:12 AM BST

Rivers to reach 'unprecedented' levels

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a warning that river levels could reach an “unprecedented” five metres above normal levels.

Severe flood warnings have also been expanded. Angus, Scotland, experienced the highest rainfall in the UK on Thursday, according to data from Sepa.

The Met Office revealed that Riverside Perth experienced 112mm rain, followed by Invermark - which had 107mm.

More than 20,000 homes in Scotland lost power, according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), predominantly in Aberdeenshire and Angus. By 9pm, SSEN said it had restored services to almost 18,500 homes.

08:02 AM BST

Woman died after Babet flooding

A woman has died after flooding caused by Storm Babet saw hundreds of homes evacuated, while thousands were hit by power cuts across Scotland.

First Minister Humza Yousaf led tributes to the 57-year-old woman who was swept away at the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, just before 2pm on Thursday.

Efforts were made to convince residents of Brechin, Angus, to evacuate 400 homes, with the coastguard and fire crews going door-to-door after some people refused to leave.

08:01 AM BST

Welcome to The Telegraph live blog covering storm Babet news

Good morning,

Welcome to The Telegraph’s live coverage of storm Babet as it sweeps the UK.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.