UK weather: More than half a month's rain forecast to fall in south England

People caught in heavy rain while crossing the Millennium Bridge in central London on 2 August

More than half a month's rain could fall across the south of England on Friday leading to a chance of flooding, the Met Office has warned.

Around 30mm to 40mm (1 to 1.5in) of rain is expected to fall in some areas in just six hours, forecasters say.

Usually in August, 63mm (2.5in) of rain falls across south-east England during the entire month.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued across a large part of the West Midlands and the South of England.

The Met Office says there is a chance of travel disruption, with the possibility that some homes and businesses could be flooded or hit by lightning as well as a short-term loss of power.

The warning, stretching from Birmingham to London and the whole of the South East and Solent area, is in place from 06:00 BST until 12:00.

The parade would have involved hundreds of boats escorting the tall ships along the coast

Among events cancelled due to Friday's forecast is the Tall Ships parade of sail in Falmouth, Cornwall.

Organisers said the safety and welfare of the vessel crews were the "foremost considerations".

Meanwhile, in the coastal areas of north and mid-Wales there is a yellow warning for wind from midnight until 18:00.

A period of strong easterly winds could see gusts reach up to 60mph, and more widely around 40-50mph.

The Met Office said bus and train services could be affected and trees and temporary structures like marquees and tents could be damaged.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers explained showers should begin to fall in the south-west of England and south Wales before growing in intensity as they move eastwards.

"Given it is the summer holidays people are more likely to want to be outside and travelling for holidays," she said.

"There is a chance we could see driving conditions affected, leading to longer journey times.

"Take the advice from our partners such as the RAC with regards to driving in heavy rain if you do make that journey."

Conditions should brighten up on Saturday with sunshine, accompanied by showers and blustery conditions, with heavy rain likely to be confined to north-east Scotland.

