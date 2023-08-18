Storm Betty: Very strong winds and heavy rain to hit UK

A pair wear ponchos to protect themselves from the rain as they gaze at the London Eye

Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit commuters across large parts of England on Friday morning.

Storm Betty, named by the Irish meteorological service, is set to bring more severe weather as it moves in from the Atlantic on Friday afternoon.

Half a month's rain was expected in some parts and warnings were issued for thunderstorms and high winds.

The forecast is expected to improve on Saturday with sunny spells and showers for the rest of the weekend.

On Friday morning a yellow warning for thunderstorms was in place from 06:00 BST until 12:00 across the West Midlands and the south of England, with commuters told to expect travel disruption and possible flooding.

Around 20mm-30mm (0.8in-1.1in) fell in some areas. The average monthly rainfall in August is usually around 63mm (2.5in) of rain falls across south-east England.

A yellow warning alert for wind will come into effect at 18:00 on Friday as Storm Betty is expected to bring very strong gusts lasting until midday on Saturday.

The strongest, of around 60mph-70mph (97km-113km), are expected along the south-western coasts of England and Wales. Gusts of 40-50mph could also affect much of south-west England, Wales, the east of Northern Ireland, south-west Scotland and the Cumbrian coast.

A second thunderstorm warning covering the East Midlands, the east and south-east of England and London will come into effect at 20:00 on Friday and last until 05:00 on Saturday.

Heavy and thundery rain will spread across many parts of the UK on Friday night with the potential for some large hail, especially in East Anglia, Kent and East Sussex.

Significant rainfall is also expected in Northern Ireland. A weather warning will be in place from 21:00 on Friday to 06:00 on Saturday. Around a months' worth of rain - 40mm-80mm - could fall in hilly areas and around 15mm-25mm elsewhere.

Women purchased umbrellas in Westminster to shelter from the rain

BBC meteorologist Simon King advised anyone holidaying in unfamiliar areas to check local reports.

Among events cancelled due to Friday's forecast is the Tall Ships parade of sail in Falmouth, Cornwall.

Organisers said the safety and welfare of the vessel crews were the "foremost considerations".

The Met Office has warned people living and working on the coast to take extra care during windy and stormy weather, and to be prepared for the weather changing quickly.

Stormy Betty, named by Met Eireann, is the second named storm in August following Storm Antoni earlier this month.

Forecasters expects Saturday to see the remnants of Storm Betty move north and bring some showers in western parts of the UK, and more persistent rain in western Scotland.

For Sunday and next week, the main theme of the forecast is expected to be sunshine and showers.

