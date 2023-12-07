UK weather: Yellow warnings issued as heavy rain expected

Weather warnings have been issued across the UK as forecasters warned some areas were at risk of flooding.

More than 20 flood warnings are in place across parts of western England, with the Met Office predicting some areas could see up to 80mm of rainfall.

The forecaster said rain was set to fall on ground that was already sodden, with melting snow also increasing the risk of flooding.

It has warned that travel by road and rail is likely to be disrupted.

"We have issued a number of severe weather warnings for rain across the UK," said Neil Armstrong, chief forecaster at the Met Office.

"As much as 80mm of rain could fall in some areas of the west, particularly higher ground."

In eastern Scotland, higher ground could even see up to 100mm of rain, he added.

"The rain will be falling on already very wet ground and where there is still lying snow in the north-west of England and parts of Scotland, snow melt will exacerbate the risk of flooding," Mr Armstrong said.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain in south-west England, the Midlands and parts of northern England, Scotland, most of Northern Ireland and south Wales until Thursday evening.

Most of these will remain until late afternoon or early evening, with the warning for the area around Dundee and Aberdeen running until midnight, and a warning around Portsmouth running until 22:00 on Thursday.

It said areas of low pressure will bring wet and windy conditions, displacing the cold weather that has seen frosts, snow and ice in some regions.

A second low pressure will see further weather fronts during Friday and Saturday morning.

There will then be a "brief calmer spell" in the southern half of the UK as a ridge of higher pressure moves in through Saturday afternoon, though showery rain will continue in the north, the Met Office said.

Public on a London street holding umbrellas

The RAC motoring group has urged drivers to be on their guard for flooded roads.

"Anyone tempted to drive through water that is too deep for their vehicle is risking their safety and a very expensive repair bill near to Christmas or, worse still, the prospect of an insurance write-off," spokesman Simon Williams said.

"The best advice is to turn around and go another way if there's any doubt about the water's depth."

