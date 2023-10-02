UK Windows and Doors: 500 jobs to go as firm goes bust

UK Windows and Doors had sites in Treorchy (above), Llwynypia, Williamstown and Taff's Well

A window and door manufacturer has been placed into administration, resulting in more than 500 job losses.

Administrators for UK Windows and Doors said 496 jobs would go at sites in Treorchy, Llwynypia, Williamstown and Taff's Well, all in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

A further 67 jobs will go at sites in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, and Biggleswade, Bedfordshire.

The firm's chief executive said a decline in sales meant the business had become financially unsustainable.

The Welsh government said news of the job losses was "extremely concerning".

A worker who did not want to be identified said staff were told their jobs were going in a conference call.

"First someone from management came on and said they had gone into administration and were making 563 people redundant," the worker said.

The worker, who has been with the company for more than 20 years, said staff had been told to turn up for work as usual last week, but were then sent home every day.

He said the administrators said they would be sending information in the post over the coming few days, and let workers know when to go into work to pick up personal belongings.

"We've been left in limbo. No-one told us anything until today," the worker said.

"People on the outside had more of an idea than we did.

"I think it is bad all around. People have mortgages to pay, there were some couples working there," he added.

The Welsh government said it stood ready to offer support to those impacted by any job losses.

The area's MP Sir Chris Bryant, MS Buffy Williams and the leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council Andrew Morgan said in a joint statement that the news was "shocking" for everybody involved.

"Our ambition is to find other potential buyers for the important facilities to try and retain as many of these jobs as possible.

"It is important that while this remains our ambition, alternative means of support are available to employees and the company," they said.

Administrators Teneo said the firm's "sevenday" business had been sold off, preserving 91 jobs.

It also said 73 employees would be retained during the administration process.

UK Windows and Doors lost a major customer last year, Teneo said.

"Recent economic uncertainty due to high consumer price inflation, rising interest costs and the associated reduction in consumer confidence has led to house builders slowing down their build programmes and retail window companies experiencing a fall in demand," the administrators said.

"This has resulted in a further large reduction in demand for the company's products, leading to losses and associated funding requirements at an unsustainable level," it added.