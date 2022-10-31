UK Winter Is More Likely to Be Colder as Energy Fears Grow

4
Todd Gillespie and William Mathis
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The chances of the UK facing a colder winter than normal are increasing, risking higher demand for heating as the energy crisis tightens supplies.

According to Met Office forecasts, the chances of a cold winter are now slightly higher than usual. “The likelihood of a colder three-month period overall is slightly greater than normal,” the Met said in its outlook.

Even so, the most likely scenario remains an average winter, according to the outlook. But a colder turn could push up heating demand from households and consumers. The UK’s grid operator has already warned of the risk of blackouts if gas shortages reduce availability of the fuel for power generation.

“With chances of a cold season being greater than a mild one, impacts from wintry weather are more likely than seen in recent years,” the Met Office said.

The weather is quickly becoming a major factor after an unusually warm October kept gas demand in check across Europe and brought some relief for policy makers in the short term. Still, the unseasonably high temperatures are raising fears about climate change.

The seasonal rise in heating demand has been delayed because of warm weather, allowing more gas to be injected into storage sites in Europe, along with capacity re-opened at the UK’s Rough facility. That safety buffer could play a key role when temperatures finally drop and consumption picks up again.

Last winter’s relatively warm weather helped to ease the strain on the UK’s gas and power supply. This winter, a surge in liquefied natural gas cargoes are helping to plug the shortfall left by Russia’s squeeze on pipeline flows to Europe.

In the short term, unseasonably mild weather is expected to remain across most of Europe next week, particularly in the Nordic region, forecaster Maxar said in a report.

The outlook for wind follows a similar trajectory to the temperature, with it being more likely than normal that wind speeds will be calm in the three months from November to January, according to the Met Office. However, the most likely outcome is it will be average in the period.

Wind will play a critical role this winter in limiting the UK’s dependence on burning gas for electricity.

