UK Won’t Align With EU Laws in Post-Brexit Relationship, Sunak Says
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK isn’t prepared to align itself with EU laws as part of their post-Brexit relationship, following reports his government is open to Switzerland-style ties with the bloc.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Malaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before Deadline
Malaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung Parliament
FTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 Billion
“Under my leadership the United Kingdom will not pursue any relationship with Europe that relies on alignment with EU laws,” Sunak said at the Confederation of British Industry’s annual conference in Birmingham on Monday. Britain having its own regulatory freedom is “an important opportunity of Brexit,” he said.
Read More: UK Brexit Debate Returns With Sunak Under Pressure on Immigrants
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Nation in the Crosshairs of Climate Change Is Ready to Get Rich on Oil
Fatal Crashes Highlight Rising Danger of Illicit Charter Flights
Meta Confronts an Apple-Sized Hole in Its Once-Mighty Advertising Business
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.