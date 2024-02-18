Ukiah PD, CHP searching for missing 24-year-old man

(KRON) – The California Highway Patrol issued a Feather Alert on behalf of the Ukiah Police Department for 24-year-old Angel Murguia-Martinez.

California Highway Patrol describes a Feather Alert as a suspicious or unexplainable disappearance of an indigenous woman or indigenous person.

Murguia-Martinez is described by police as being five foot, eight inches tall and 250 pounds. Police said Murguia-Martinez has brown hair and green eyes.

Murguia-Martinez was last seen on Jan. 14 at 11:40 a.m. in Ukiah. Murguia-Martinez was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, a gray hat, and eyeglasses.

If anyone sees Murguia-Martinez, CHP asks to call 9-1-1.

