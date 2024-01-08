Ukraine and 3 more countries turn to ICAO over Ukrainian plane downed by Iran in 2020

Ukraine, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Canada have filed a dispute with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) against Iran over the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines flight over Tehran in January 2020.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the four countries

Quote from the statement: "Today we have jointly initiated dispute settlement proceedings before the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against the Islamic Republic of Iran for using weapons against a civil aircraft in flight in breach of its international legal obligations under Article 3bis of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (known as the Chicago Convention)."

Details: The ministers argue that Tehran has refused to take full international legal responsibility for the downing of flight PS752 over the last four years, despite all attempts at negotiations, so it was decided to refer the dispute to the ICAO Council.

Quote: "Initiating these proceedings today reflects our commitment to the families who deserve justice. It also reflects our trust in the ICAO council, and the international community writ large, as guardian of the safety and security of civil aviation, including by settling disputes when they arise. It is necessary that those who violate the rules are held accountable."

Background: In the summer of 2023, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom filed a lawsuit against Iran in the International Court of Justice.

