Ukraine: 4 soldiers dead in mortar attack in country's east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military said four of its soldiers were killed Friday during a mortar attack in the eastern region where its forces have been fighting Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

The attack in the hamlet of Shumi, reported by the Joint Forces Operation, was the most significant violation this year of a ceasefire — under which fighting has declined.

More than 13,000 people have died in the conflict.

The Ukrainian statement blamed the mortar attack on Russian troops. Russia has consistently denied having a military presence in the region.

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings Forecasts Are Low. What That Means for Stocks

    The most economically sensitive stocks are some of the best ones to play the earnings story. Cyclicals have run hot, but some still look good.

  • Stocks Mixed as Oil Prices Rise

    Global stocks are higher as a positive session on Wall Street inspires investors. Oil prices rise as the crucial Suez Canal waterway remains blocked.

  • Asian man speaks out after he’s brutally attacked while waiting for bus in San Francisco

    Surveillance footage shows Rong Xin Liao, 84, getting kicked by a stranger

  • As another pandemic Passover approaches, groups deliver holiday meals to the vulnerable

    Saul Dreier skillfully played the drums, while his body bounced to the beat. A smile took over his face.

  • Pelosi picks first Black American to lead U.S. House security

    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi nominated a Washington military commander to serve as chamber's top law enforcement officer, who would be the first Black American to hold that role. The commander, Major General William Walker, of the District of Columbia's National Guard, has criticized the Pentagon for taking hours to approve a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard troops to help respond to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress by supporters of Donald Trump.

  • Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from border area, Ethiopia's PM says

    Eritrea has agreed to withdraw troops from Ethiopian territory along their mutual border, Ethiopia's prime minister said on Friday, under international pressure to address mounting reports of human rights abuses during months of conflict. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who acknowledged for the first time this week that Eritrean forces had crossed the border into Ethiopia's northern Tigray region during the fighting, said Ethiopia's military would take over guarding the border area. "Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border," he said in a statement on Twitter during a trip to Eritrea's capital, Asmara, for talks with President Isaias Afwerki.

  • Attorney blunder? SC cop’s 20-year prison sentence in Walter Scott case to get review

    “Extraordinarily harsh”? A 20-year prison sentence given to North Charleston SC police officer Michael Slager, who shot and killed fleeing Walter Scott, an African-American, may have been given in error.

  • Stock Market Rally Under Pressure Amid Covid Fears; Intel, China Internets In Focus: Weekly Review

    The market rally moved to "uptrend under pressure" as the major indexes and leading stocks struggled. Intel spending plans lifted chip gear stocks.

  • 2 Indian soldiers killed, 2 injured in Kashmir rebel attack

    Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir attacked a paramilitary patrol Thursday, killing two soldiers and injuring two others, an official said. Militants sprayed bullets from two sides toward an armored vehicle carrying soldiers on patrol in the outskirts of the region’s main city of Srinagar, said Kishor Prasad, a top Indian paramilitary officer. Paramilitary spokesman Om Prakash Tiwari said two soldiers were killed and two others injured, one critically, in the attack.

  • Missile test propels North Korea to top of Biden's foreign agenda

    North Korea's claim on Friday that it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile highlighted military advances by the nuclear-armed state and propelled it to the top of new U.S. President Joe Biden's foreign policy agenda. The United States condemned Thursday's launches, which came hours before Biden held his first White House press conference since taking office in January. When asked if he agreed that North Korea was the top foreign policy issue he faced, Biden replied: "Yes."

  • Deadly tornadoes cut path of destruction across Alabama, Georgia

    A deadly supercell thunderstorm spawned a long-tracking tornado across parts of Alabama on Thursday, just a week after another round of severe weather left extensive damage across the Southeast. At least six fatalities have been reported from the day, five of which came from outside of Birmingham, Alabama's most populous city, as scenes of destruction flooded social media in the hours after the storms hit. The other death came in Coweta County, Georgia, early Friday morning. In all, Thursday saw 23 tornado reports according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center (SPC). Mississippi saw one twister and Georgia reported five as Alabama took the brunt of the day's severity, totaling 17 tornadoes on the day. The storm first spawned a tornado south of Tuscaloosa around midday Thursday, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Lada said, with the tornado threat continuing as the storm trekked northeastward. As it moved just south of Birmingham, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a rare tornado emergency, typically reserved for the most extreme situations when there is a high risk to lives and property due to a confirmed tornado. Shortly before 2 p.m. CDT, a large tornado tracked through the southeastern area of Birmingham, Alabama, leaving trees snapped and power lines downed across communities in its wake. A house in Eagle Point, Alabama, was completely destroyed after a tornado moved through the area on March 25, 2021. (Twitter/ @kellibrookemac) The Pelham Police Department in Shelby County stressed for people to stay off the roads and to stay away from tornado-damaged areas, and also confirmed that several homes had been damaged in the area and there had been "extensive damage" in the Crosscreek community. The storm continued taking a west-to-northeast trajectory across the state, triggering reports of tornadoes rising in Hale, Bibb, St. Clair, Shelby, which borders Birmingham, and Calhoun counties. In Georgia, a tornado emergency was prompted in the Atlanta suburb of Newnan just after midnight and several reports of downed trees and power lines soon emerged, according to The Associated Press. "It's still dark so it's hard to assess all of the damage but we believe we have 30 broken poles," Newnan Utilities general manager Dennis McEntire said. "We serve about 10,000 customers and about half are without electricity right now." McEntire added that the damage from the storm was so severe that it would take days to fully piece the electrical system together again. Drone footage over the Newnan area captured the widespread destruction left behind by the twister, as many homes, offices and school buildings throughout the city were left crumbled or without roofs. Entire streets saw demolition from the severe weather, leaving weeks worth of cleanup ahead. On Friday morning, Coweta County authorities reported one fatality from Thursday's storms, raising the total outbreak death toll to at least six. "We had a pretty catastrophic storm hit our town last night," Coweta County EMA Michael Terrell said Friday morning. The Newnan High School received extensive damage and the impact was so severe in that area of the town that officials were forced to block access to the public. According to 11Alive, Newnan Fire Chief Stephen Brown said the damage was "overwhelming" and crews needed to go door-to-door to check on residents. Although it's not unheard of for tornadoes to impact the northern Georgia region, Terrell said that as the sun came up on Friday and the full scope of damage was better understood, the findings may be shocking. "I kind of think about this kind of stuff when you look out in the Midwest, Oklahoma," he said of the impact. "I think you're going to see that same kind of damage here and when you look around Newnan and our county." After a tornado reportedly tracked near the towns of Ohatchee and Wellington, Alabama, about 60 miles east of Birmingham, the Calhoun County coroner confirmed at least five fatalities in the area, according to 6WBRC. The coroner added that three family members were killed in the same house and the fourth person was killed in a mobile home. The fifth fatality was reported along Wellington Road. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade reported at least two injuries in the area, according to WVTM13. He added that multiple structures in the area had also been damaged or destroyed. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Between the tornado emergencies and warnings, the NWS office in Birmingham, Alabama, posted Thursday evening over Twitter that a tornado had moved just south of its office. Despite the wind gusts reaching up to 46 knots, or 54 mph, the building still had commercial power after the storm had passed. As ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann covered the severe weather event unfolding across his state, a moment came when he had to briefly step off camera. "The reason I had to step out, we had major damage at my house," Spann said upon returning to the broadcast a few minutes later. "My wife is OK, but the tornado came right through there and it's not good, it's bad. It's bad." After sharing the news, he carried on with his coverage of the storm. A GoFundMe page aimed at raising money to help Spann has since been launched. "James Spann is an incredible meteorologist from Alabama," said Andre Brooks, the creator of the page. A radar image after a storm passed Newnan, Georgia, where a tornado touched down and caused damage. (AccuWeather) Spann later released a statement that his wife was in the home when it was hit by the tornado, but she was safe because she was in their in-home shelter. "While we lost many trees, the home is intact and we will not have to 'rebuild,'" Spann said. "Please consider helping others across the state who have much more serious damage." This event marks the second time this month that storm-weary residents across the Southeast have found themselves in a "high-risk" area, a warning that's already considered rare for the SPC to issue. The SPC released its most urgent warning Thursday, March 25, a week after issuing its last warning at the same level. This was the first time since 1991 that the SPC had issued its most urgent warning for two separate events during the month of March. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/YuKeLa3Bml— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) March 25, 2021 By midday, National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters issued a tornado watch across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee, due to what they called a "particularly dangerous situation" with the potential severity of the anticipated storms. The watch stretched across an area that is home to more than 5 million people. The watch was followed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declaring a state of emergency for 46 of the state's 67 counties, which included the cities of Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Huntsville. "This severe weather event, coupled with the COVID-19 public health emergency, poses extraordinary conditions of disaster and of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the state," Ivey's statement said. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • JLab takes on Bose with new glasses-ready audio device

    JLab takes on Bose with JBuds Frames. The new audio devices clip on to any pair of glasses for open-ear sound, similar to Bose's own audio glasses.

  • Mother of 6 killed in road rage shooting on I-95 in Lumberton

    A Lancaster County woman was headed to the beach in North Carolina with her husband when she was killed during a road rage shooting, police said.

  • Johnson and Biden share UK-US concern about Chinese response to sanctions: spokesman

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concern on Friday about the Chinese response to the imposition of sanctions on its officials, and saying Iran had to come back into compliance with the nuclear deal. On Monday, the United States and Britain together with the European Union and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated action since Biden became president. China has responded by imposing sanctions itself on nine Britons, including lawmakers from Johnson's Conservative Party, along with EU lawmakers and other European institutes.

  • Buttigieg gets roasted from all directions for mileage tax idea

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Friday that he thinks a mileage tax "shows a lot of promise," opening a giant can of worms as to whether the Biden administration should consider such an idea. Speaking with CNBC, Buttigieg outlined his ideas on several infrastructure proposals, chatting about financing for revamping roads and bridges across the country. Asked about whether he still believes gas taxes are "old fashioned," he said he doesn't believe they're the right long term solution. A mileage tax, on the other hand, which would charge drivers a cent or two for each mile on the road, intrigues Buttigieg more. "I think that shows a lot of promise," he said. "If we believe in that so-called user-pays principle, the idea that part of how we pay for roads is you pay based on how much you drive." "The gas tax used to be the obvious way to do it; it's not anymore," he continued. "A so-called vehicle miles traveled tax or a mileage tax, whatever you want to call it, could be the way to do it." As The Washington Post reports, Oregon and Utah already have some form of mileage tax, but there are several reasons the idea has yet to take off. First of all, there are privacy concerns, since some level of data collection would be required. Additionally, some argue moving away from a gas tax could disincentivize buying fuel-efficient vehicles. Also, a mileage tax would arguably unfairly tax people who can't afford to live in expensive cities but drive long commutes to reach jobs in metropolitan areas. Buttigieg's comments drew criticism from both sides of the aisle on that front. TFW you're concerned that student debt cancellation will unfairly benefit rich kids but love to tax folks who can't afford to live close to work. https://t.co/J237vsEgO1 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 26, 2021 A mileage based tax clearly favors wealthier people in cities who drive less distance. As usual, it would be working class folks who must drive longer distances who bear the brunt of this policy. https://t.co/tXeOgpeAlK — Russ Read (@RussCanRead) March 26, 2021 Has he considered that lower-income communities and minorities would be disproportionately impacted by this nonsense policy? Hahaha of course he hasn’t https://t.co/UGDGrPQ22V — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 26, 2021 Watch Buttigieg's interview below. A mileage-based tax shows a lot of promise, @SecretaryPete says about funding President Biden's infrastructure package. Revenue generation will most likely come from several different sources. "We've got to think big; it's got to be transformative." https://t.co/QY1JvWXXOA pic.twitter.com/4R2CD6KaZV — CNBC (@CNBC) March 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comGeorgia governor reportedly signs voting restrictions into law under portrait of slave plantationWhite House surprisingly announces Johnson & Johnson is on track to meet vaccine goalIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?

  • How Boris Johnson went from threatening to eat ID card to opening door to pub Covid passports

    As an image, it had all the colour and comedy that had become the hallmarks of Boris Johnson's columns. In 2004, considering being forced by the then Labour Government to carry an ID card, the future Prime Minister gave a withering response in his regular Telegraph slot. "I will take that card out of my wallet and physically eat it in the presence of whatever emanation of the state has demanded that I produce it," Mr Johnson wrote. "If I am incapable of consuming it whole, I will masticate the card to the point of illegibility. "And if that fails, or if my teeth break with the effort, I will take out my pen knife and cut it up in front of the officer concerned." It fitted a clear theme that ran through Mr Johnson's articles and early political career – a deep scepticism of Big Government, be that meddling from Brussels or burdensome red tape. What would he have written of a Prime Minister who has opened the door to millions of people having to reveal part of their medical status for normal social activities? This week, that prospect came a big step closer to becoming reality when Mr Johnson indicated comfort with pub landlords asking for drinkers' Covid status before entry.

  • The James Harden trade is looking uglier and uglier for the Rockets

    The Rockets' trade of Victor Oladipo at the trade deadline has only weakened the package they got back for James Harden.

  • Laura Ingraham cut Trump off when he tried to repeat false claims that the election was stolen, as Fox News faces defamation lawsuits

    Ingraham said she was reluctant to "relitigate" Trump's election-fraud claims and tried to usher the former president to discuss other topics.

  • Florida to feds: Allow cruise ships to operate or we'll sue

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped into the federal government's continued pandemic ban on cruise ships using U.S. ports, threatening Friday to file a lawsuit if one of the state's biggest tourism sectors is not allowed to resume operations soon. Appearing at Port Canaveral with leaders from Carnival, Norwegian, Disney and Royal Caribbean cruise lines, DeSantis and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said they are exploring the state's legal options if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not allow U.S.-based cruising to resume by summer.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records