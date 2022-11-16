Ukraine’s Accounting Chamber chief resigns following corruption allegations

Patskan called NABU’s charges against him a

In his statement, Patskan called NABU’s charges against him a "political showdown.” According to him, the Accounting Chamber has planned audits related to the defense, anti-corruption, law enforcement, and security spheres.

"We planned and announced the audit of NABU,” he stressed.

“But the NABU decided not to wait for us to come to them, and came to visit us first... With a ‘present’ — they served me with charges as the initiator of the audit.”

"It is criminal to turn a blind eye to the senseless use of funds,” he concluded.

“And to arrange a political showdown is low. I will not stoop to this. Because I swore an oath to the people of Ukraine. Not by the office. But to the people. I wrote a letter of resignation.”

NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office announced corruption charges against Patskan, a former MP, on Oct. 24. He is alleged to have unfairly received housing compensation, despite the fact that, according to election watchdog Chesno, owning an apartment in a new building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv.

Activists note that the problem in the case may be that its statute of limitations expires in March 2023, as Patskan is charged with a minor crime. By that time, detectives must complete the investigation, and the court must make a final decision.

On Nov. 4, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said that Patskan had written a letter of resignation from the post of the head of the Accounting Chamber after being charged. The former lawmaker did not comment on the charges or his resignation at the time.

Patskan was a MP of the 8th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament. HE has served as the Chairman of the Account Chamber of Ukraine since March 2018.

