Ukraine accuses priest of working for Russia

Ukraine’s SBU security service has uncovered a Moscow-Patriarchate Orthodox priest in Vinnytsia Oblast who was spreading Russian narratives

According to the SBU, bishop Anatole Yeletskykh was inciting religious strife via his personal website.

"The search conducted by the SBU confirmed the illegal nature of the suspect’s actions," the SBU press service said in a report.

During the authorized searches at the suspect’s residence and place of work the following items were found and seized:

computer hardware and mobile devices;

printed pro-Russian leaflets and propaganda literature;

other material evidence that was sent for analysis.

The pre-trial investigation is still ongoing.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine