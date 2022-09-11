Ukraine troops sweep ahead after Russian collapse in northeast

Pavel Polityuk and Tom Balmforth
·4 min read

By Pavel Polityuk and Tom Balmforth

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces swept further across territory seized from fleeing Russian troops on Monday, as Moscow grappled with the consequences of the collapse of its occupation force in northeastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's general staff said early on Monday that its forces had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in just the past day, after Russia acknowledged it was abandoning Izium, its main stronghold in northeastern Ukraine.

"Taking them under full control and stabilization measures are being carried out," the general staff said of the newly re-captured settlements.

As thousands of Russian troops abandoned their positions, leaving behind huge stocks of ammunition and equipment, Russia fired missiles at power stations on Sunday causing blackouts in the Kharkiv and adjacent Poltava and Sumy regions.

Ukraine denounced what it described as retaliation against civilian targets for its military advances. By Monday morning, Reuters journalists in Kharkiv said the power was back on, although the water was not yet working. The regional governor said power had been restored by 80%. Moscow, which denies deliberately striking civilian targets, did not comment.

Britain's ministry of defence said Russia had probably ordered its forces to withdraw from all of Kharkiv region west of the Oskil River, abandoning the main supply route that had sustained Russia's operations in the east.

Kyiv, which reached the Oskil when it seized the railway hub city of Kupiansk on Saturday, suggested Russia was already falling even further back: the Ukrainian general staff said Russian troops had abandoned Svatove in Luhansk province, around 20 km (12 miles) east of the Oskil. Reuters could not confirm this.

The British ministry said Moscow's forces were also struggling to bring reserves to the frontline in the south, where Ukraine has launched a big advance in Kherson province aiming to isolate thousands of Russian soldiers on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

"The majority of the (Russian) force in Ukraine is highly likely being forced to prioritise emergency defensive actions," the British update said. "The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia's overall operational design."

UNRAVELLING

Ukraine's swiftest advance since driving Russian forces away from the capital in March has turned the tide in the six-month war, unravelling in a matter of days swathes of the gains Moscow had achieved in months of costly fighting in the east.

Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said his troops had retaken more than 3,000 sq km (1,160 sq miles) this month, advancing to within 50 km (30 miles) of the border with Russia.

Further Russian retreats, especially east of the Oskil, could soon put Ukrainian forces in position to attack territory that Russia and its local proxies had held since 2014.

Denis Pushilin, leader of the pro-Russian separatist proxy administration in Donetsk province, acknowledged pressure from multiple directions.

"At the very least, we have stopped the enemy at Lyman," he said in a post on Telegram overnight, referring to a frontline city east of Izium. "We'll have to see how that develops. But our boys have had clear successes."

He also described "successes" in fighting at Bakhmut, where Russia had long been concentrating its offensive, and Vuhledar further south.

Moscow has so far remained largely mute since its frontline collapsed in the northeast last week, with President Vladimir Putin and his senior officials withholding any comment on the "special military operation" they have always said was "going to plan".

After days of making no reference at all to the retreat, Russia's ministry of defence acknowledged on Saturday that it had abandoned Izium and neighbouring Balakliia, in what it called a pre-planned "regrouping" to fight in Donetsk.

Russian broadcasters, required by law to report only official accounts, have alluded to the setbacks but struggled to explain them, with commentators mainly demanding a redoubled war effort.

"We must win the war in Ukraine! We must liquidate the Nazi regime!" one commentator said on a panel show on NTV television.

"And how many years is that supposed to take?" replied another. "So my 10-year-old children will get a chance to fight?"

(Reporting by Reuters reporters; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

    KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat since its troops were forced back from the capital Kyiv in March. Ukraine hailed it as a turning point in the 6-month-old war, with thousands of Russian soldiers leaving behind ammunition stockpiles and equipment as they fled.

  • Russian-installed Kharkiv official: Ukraine's troops outnumbered Russia's in battle

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kharkiv region said on Monday that Ukrainian forces outnumbered Russian and pro-Russian forces by eight times during a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region last week. Speaking to the state-owned Rossiya-24 television channel, Vitaly Ganchev said that Ukrainian forces had captured previously Russian-held settlements in the region's north, breaking through to the border with Russia, and that "about 5000" civilians had been evacuated to Russia. Ganchev said "the situation is becoming more difficult by the hour", adding that the border with Russia's Belgorod region was now closed.

  • Russia withdraws troops from Kharkiv region as Ukraine powers down final reactor at Zaporizhzhia

    Russia withdraws troops from Kharkiv region as Ukraine powers down final reactor at Zaporizhzhia

  • Ukraine forces push to reclaim Kharkiv region

    Officials in the region near Kharkiv said the Ukrainian military is pushing toward the Russian border to retake the area.

  • Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive

    Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops from swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast. The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on Kharkiv's western outskirts and killed at least one person.

  • Ukraine hails snowballing offensive, blames Russia for blackouts

    KYIV, KHARKIV/Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to its south and east, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday, a day after their rapid surge forward drove Russia to abandon its main bastion in the area. Ukrainian officials accused retreating Russian forces of launching retaliatory attacks on civilian infrastructure, including a thermal power station in Kharkiv, that the authorities in Kyiv said caused widespread blackouts.

  • Ukrainian official claims southern offensive was 'disinformation' to distract Russia from real offensive in Kharkiv

    UK intelligence said Ukraine has made gains in Kharkiv and that Russian forces had appeared to retreat in the region.

  • Russian nationalists rage after stunning setback in Ukraine

    Russian nationalists called angrily on Sunday for President Vladimir Putin to make immediate changes to ensure ultimate victory in the Ukraine war, a day after Moscow was forced to abandon its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Russia's worst military defeat since its troops were forced back from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in March. As Russian forces abandoned town after town on Saturday, Putin was opening Europe's largest ferris wheel in a Moscow park, while fireworks lit up the sky over Red Square to celebrate the city's founding in 1147.

  • EXPLAINER: Ukraine's nuclear power plant shutdown cuts risks

    The forced shutdown of Ukraine’s endangered and crippled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — Europe’s largest — significantly reduces the risk of a radiation disaster that has haunted the world for weeks. The last of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant’s six nuclear reactors was shut down Sunday because Russia’s military actions in Ukraine had repeatedly cut reliable external power supplies. On Sunday, one plant connection to Ukraine’s power grid was restored, so the sixth reactor’s power wasn’t needed for the safety systems.

  • Russian front line in Kharkiv collapses in major victory for Ukraine

    Russian troops were forced to abandon their positions around the entire northern region of Kharkiv back into Russia, its defence ministry admitted, a retreat analysts described as a shock rout and a possible turning point in the war.

  • Russia’s once-loyal military bloggers turn on Vladimir Putin following humiliating Kharkiv collapse

    Russia’s once-loyal military bloggers have accused Vladimir Putin of being on another planet for prioritising the opening of a Ferris wheel as the Russian army routs in north Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's stunning counteroffensive in Kharkiv and Donbas

    A four-day blitzkrieg has seen Kyiv capture a swath of territory larger than New York City and Los Angeles combined.

  • We have shown that we can defeat Russians, but we still need more weapons Ukraines Minister of Foreign Affairs

    ANASTASIIA KALATUR - SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 03:16 The success of the counteroffensive shows that Ukraine can defeat Russia, but more weapons are needed. Source: Reuters citing Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, at a press conference with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock Details: Kuleba said that some allies initially hesitated to provide Ukraine with weapons, citing the risk of angering Russian President Vladimir Putin, but "now, thank God, we no longer hear that

  • Ukraine pushes big counteroffensive as war marks 200 days

    As the war in Ukraine marked 200 days on Sunday, the country has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east in a long-anticipated counteroffensive that has dealt a heavy blow to Russia. The counterattack began in the final days of August and at first focused on the southern region of Kherson, which was swept by Russian forces in the opening days of the invasion. Facing the prospect of a large group of its forces becoming surrounded, Moscow pulled back its troops from Kharkiv in a dramatic shift in the state of play that posed the biggest challenge to the Kremlin since it launched the invasion Feb. 24.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine regain control over 20 towns and villages General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:12 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have regained control over 20 towns and villages over the course of 11 September. They are undertaking measures to establish full control over those towns and villages and to stabilise the situation there.

  • Russian puppet Pushilin is nowhere to be found, Mariupol official says

    Denis Pushilin, the head of Russia’s puppet authority in Donetsk Oblast, has vanished without a trace, Mariupol mayoral adviser Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram post on Sept. 11.

  • Russia intimidating opponents of Ukraine war: acting UN rights chief

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The acting United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Monday that Russia was intimidating opponents of the war in Ukraine. "In the Russian Federation, the intimidation, restrictive measures and sanctions against people voicing opposition to the war in Ukraine undermine the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms, including the rights to free assembly, expression and association," Nada Al- Nashif said in a speech at the opening of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. Russia's diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Ukraine seizes key supply hub from Russian forces in east

    Ukrainian forces said Saturday they had entered Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine, dislodging Russian troops from a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive that has seen swathes of territory recaptured. A pro-Russia separatist leader called fighting "difficult" in the Donetsk region while Moscow insisted its forces were "regrouping" after Ukraine's apparent battlefield gains. Ukrainian special forces published images on social media showing camouflage-clad officers with automatic weapons "in Kupiansk". It "was and will always be Ukrainian," their statement said. The town of some 27,000 people, which sits on a crucial supply route for Russia forces in the east, fell within the first week after the Kremlin ordered its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Observers of the conflict expect Ukrainian forces to announce further gains in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, and has been either controlled by Russia or shelled by its artillery for months. Denis Pushilin, the rebel official, said the situation in the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region was "very difficult" and that there was also fighting in "a number of other localities," particularly in the northern part of the region. - 'Astonishing' advance - There was no official confirmation that Kyiv's troops had also routed Russian forces from Iyzum -- an important staging ground for Russia's war effort -- with a pre-war population of around 45,000 people. But images flooding social media appeared to show Ukrainian forces within the city and Russian observers of the conflict said there were initial reports Moscow's army had already withdrawn. "Ukrainian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, liberating more cities and villages. Their courage coupled with Western military support brings astonishing results," foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in a statement on social media. "It's crucial to keep sending arms to Ukraine. Defeating Russia on the battlefield means winning peace in Ukraine," he added. His assessment of the pace of the Ukrainian gains came after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced late Friday that his troops had retaken some 30 towns and villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region as part of the sweep. Ukraine's push appears to have caught Russian troops largely off guard. Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that its forces were "regrouping" in an effort "to achieve the goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas". This came after Moscow on Friday made the surprise announcement it was dispatching reinforcements to Kharkiv, with images on state media showing tanks and artillery and support vehicles moving in columns on dirt roads. - 'Frightening' - The capture of urban hubs like Kupiansk and Izyum would be a significant blow to Russia's ability to effectively resupply positions on the eastern frontline and could see Russia pushed back from Kharkiv entirely. In one village captured by the advancing Ukrainians, electric pylons were toppled and cables lay across the ground and houses were gutted, AFP journalists reported. "It was frightening," said 61-year-old Anatoli Vasiliev recalling the battle earlier this week that saw Ukrainian forces recapture the village from the Russians. "There were bombings and explosions everywhere." Ukrainian troops were also advancing along portions of the southern front line, a spokesperson said Saturday, in some regions by dozens of kilometres, into territory captured by Russian troops at the beginning of the invasion. Russian news agencies meanwhile reported six large explosions in Nova Kakhovka, a town held by Russian troops in the southern Kherson region. - 'We will stand by Ukraine' - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday for a surprise visit, which she said was to demonstrate Berlin's support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia. It came a week after Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal's trip to Berlin where he had repeated Kyiv's call for weapons. She pledged continued "deliveries of weapons, and with humanitarian and financial support". Over recent weeks Germany has sent an array of weapons to Kyiv, supplementing other Western-supplied weapons that observers say have hurt Russia's supply and command abilities. Baerbock's visit follows US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's, during which he promised a nearly $3 billion military package for Ukraine. In a meeting in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Blinken said Russia's push to send reinforcements showed Moscow was paying "huge costs" in its bid to capture and then hold Ukrainian territory. However, Russian forces were still inflicting serious damage with a campaign of shelling in Kharkiv city and in the industrial region of Donbas in the east. The head of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov, said Russian shelling had left 14 civilians injured. Pavlo Kyrylenko, the&nbsp;head of the Donetsk region, which is part of Donbas, said Russian shelling had left two dead. bur-jbr/gw/rox

  • U.S. plans new curbs on exports of chips, chip-making tools to China: report

    The Biden administration plans to expand export restrictions for U.S. chip companies to China, according to a new report.

  • Harris on voting rights: ‘Everything is on the line in these elections in just less than two months’

    Vice President Harris expressed concern over threats to voting rights and democracy in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” aired on Sunday, during which she emphasized the importance of getting out the vote for the midterm elections. “Everything is on the line in these elections in just less than two months,” she said while…