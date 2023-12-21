Ukraine is actually capable of producing million FPV drones in 2024

Ukraine should indeed be able to produce a million FPV drones, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the day before.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda with a reference to a source in the defence industry and a comment by Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation

Details: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the defence industry said that Ukraine has already had a production facility capable of producing up to 500,000 FPV drones per year. Several more lines of the same capacity are under construction.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, said that even more than one million drones could be produced next year.

Quote from Fedorov: "In fact, even more FPVs will be produced next year. Almost several hundred thousand FPVs have already been contracted, and mass production with a high potential for localisation of most components has been launched.

...For example, there is a separate budget for drones of almost 50 billion hryvnias (about US$1.4 billion). There is a new procedure for contracting drones, almost all blockers have been removed: from component control to increased margins for manufacturers, the ability to pay low taxes in the Diia City [mobile app], and many other changes."

Quote from Ukrainska Pravda: "[Ukraine] will be able to produce and probably purchase [one million FPV drones], but not thanks to, but despite the existence of the Ministry of Defence.

...Ukrainian producers will have sufficient capacity to produce such a number of FPVs".

Background: On 19 December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised that Ukraine would produce one million drones next year: "Our brigades will get domestically produced drones. As regards output, we’ll produce one million drones next year. We will do everything we can to make it happen."

