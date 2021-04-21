Ukraine adopts military reservist law amid Russia tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks on during a press conference at the Ukrainian Embassy to France, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Paris. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid his country's growing tensions with neighboring Russia, which has deployed troops near its border with Ukraine. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law allowing to call up reservists for military service without announcing a mobilization, his office said Wednesday.

The move comes amid a massive Russian troop buildup near Ukrainian borders and a flareup of cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists since 2014.

The new law, passed by Ukraine's parliament in late March, will allow the country to "quickly equip the military units of all state defense forces with reservists, thereby significantly increasing their combat effectiveness during military aggression,” Zelenskyy's office said in a statement.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday that the Russian buildup across the border is continuing and is “expected to reach a combined force of over 120,000 troops” in about a week and urged the West to beef up sanctions against Moscow by targeting entire sectors of the Russian economy.

Moscow has rejected Ukrainian and Western concerns about the buildup, arguing that it’s free to deploy its forces and stressing that they don’t threaten anyone. At the same time, the Kremlin has warned Ukrainian authorities against trying to use force to retake control of the rebel east, saying that Russia could be forced to intervene to protect civilians in the region.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday said in a video address that “Ukraine would never start a war, but would always stand until the end” and offered a proposal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in eastern Ukraine to defuse tensions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said he wasn't sure Putin had time to look at Zelenskyy's address.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine crisis may be Putin's test for the Biden administration

    It makes sense that the Biden team would seek to repair relations with Russia, but this may also be perceived as weakness on the part of the White House.

  • Justice Department launches investigation into Minneapolis policing practices

    The announcement comes a day after former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd last year.

  • New Cuomo criminal investigation greenlit by comptroller

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accused of violating New York ethics laws with his book deal. Fox News’ Bryan Llenas with more.

  • Senior UN migration official visits migrant camps in Bosnia

    BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A senior U.N. migration official visiting Bosnia on Wednesday called for an end to abuse against migrants and refugees trying to cross borders in search of a better future. The Chief of Staff of the International Organization for Migration, Eugenio Ambrosi, spoke to the AP during a visit to the beleaguered Balkan nation that’s struggling under the influx of thousands of people trying to reach Western Europe. Many migrants in Bosnia have complained of alleged violence and pushbacks when trying to illegally cross into neighboring European Union member country Croatia.

  • The Lyrid meteor shower will light up the sky this week and peak on Thursday. Here's how to watch these shooting stars.

    The first major meteor shower since January is coming to a sky near you over the next few nights, with the peak being during the predawn hours of Thursday, April 22.

  • Bernie Sanders says Putin is murdering Navalny 'in front of the world' for exposing the Russian president's 'vast corruption'

    The Biden administration has told Russia there will be consequences if Navalny dies. The Putin critic has been on a hunger strike for weeks.

  • Watch this week for the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower

    On the night of April 21-22, 2021, the Lyrid meteor shower reaches its yearly peak.

  • Steady increase in Russian troops in Crimea on Ukraine border, Pentagon says

    The Russian troop presence is now greater than in 2014, when Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, the Pentagon says.

  • Officer Brian Sicknick died of strokes after the insurrection, D.C. medical examiner rules

    The manner of the U.S. Capitol Police officer’s death was natural, meaning it was not a homicide or hastened by an injury, according to the determination.

  • Russia restricts airspace near Ukraine amid wargames in the Black Sea

    Moscow unilaterally declares parts of the Black Sea, and the airspace above it, no-go zones as EU says Putin has put 100,000 troops in Crimea and along Ukraine's border.

  • Virginia police officer fired after donating to Kyle Rittenhouse defense fund

    Lt. William Kelly, who worked in internal affairs for the Norfolk Police Department, was fired after donating $25 to Rittenhouse's defense fund.

  • The rebel soccer 'Super League' is dead: founder

    Agnelli, who is the chairman of Italian soccer team Juventus, is blaming the intervention of politicians for the effort's downfall.European headlines have been dominated by the Super League story this week, after twelve leading teams from England, Italy, and Spain announced the breakaway league on Sunday. Intense criticism from fans and politicians followed. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had threatened legislation to stop it.Asked whether the project could still happen following the departures, Agnelli told Reuters: "To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case."He says he remains convinced that European football needs change, and has no regrets about the failed attempt.

  • Police reportedly found white supremacist sites on FedEx gunman's computer last year

    In a call to the FedEx gunman's house last year, police reported seeing guns and a computer with searches of white supremacist websites, according to recently released information from an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) report.Why it matters: The 19-year-old gunman killed eight people, half of whom were Sikh, at a FedEx facility last week before dying by a self-inflicted shot. Police have yet to identify a motive.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What happened: Brandon Hole's mother contacted police in March 2020 after he purchased a gun. She told police he was going to point a recently purchased shotgun at police officers so they would shoot him, according to the incident report. At the Holes' home, officers asked Hole to come downstairs before handcuffing him. "Brandon upon being placed in handcuffs became immediately anxious and stated, 'Please just turn the power strip off on my computer,'" per the incident report."Officer Humphrey clearing the upstairs and securing the shotgun observed what through his training and experience indicated was white supremacist websites."Hole downplayed any suicidal thoughts or plans but did say he was feeling depressed, IMPD said. Hole later told police he did not want his gun back.Despite his mother's call, Hole never had a so-called "red flag" hearing, which may have prevented him from obtaining the weapons he used in the shooting. The big picture: The Indianapolis shooting marked the fifth time in eight weeks President Biden ordered flags to fly at half-staff.About 90% of the FedEx facility's employees are members of the local Sikh community, CBS News reports. Attorney General Merrick Garland has warned of a rise in domestic extremism linked to white supremacist and alt-right militia groups.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Patrick Marleau's wife makes nap joke in honoring Sharks legend

    This was the perfect end to a special message.

  • Boeing (BA) Wins $437M Deal to Build Apache AH-64E Aircraft

    Boeing (BA) has already delivered more than 2,400 Apaches to various customers globally.

  • The Lyrid meteor shower will leave 'glowing dust trains' across the sky on Thursday. Here's how to watch.

    Every April, Earth passes through a trail of debris left behind by a comet. As debris enters our atmosphere, it burns up and streaks across the sky.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed A Juicy Whitehead From A Woman's Neck

    "Up close and PORE-sonal"

  • Emirates says wants 'grown-up' talks on Boeing 777x

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Emirates on Wednesday urged Boeing to provide more details on the performance capabilities and delivery dates of the in-production 777X jet, suggesting orders could be revised depending how the jet had performed in testing. Boeing expects the new, larger version of the 777 to start being delivered by late 2023, three years later than initially planned with a longer certification process after scrutiny over the 737 MAX following two fatal crashes. "We would like more visibility on when we are going to receive this aeroplane and what exactly they are going to be able to do with regard to the performance on the contractual side, including propulsion," Emirates President Tim Clark told the online World Aviation Festival.

  • U.S. considers more weapons shipments to Ukraine amid Russian buildup

    Russia has built up roughly 120,000 troops along Ukraine’s eastern border, intruded into European airspace and restricted the movement of foreign ships.

  • The deadly, flaming Tesla crash happened on an upscale street near Houston and left a charred wreck. The unsolved mystery is whether anyone was driving.

    The police and Tesla CEO Elon Musk seem to disagree over whether or not someone was driving the car that crashed on Saturday night, leaving two dead.