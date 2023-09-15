Ukraine’s advance towards Tokmak may accelerate — Estonian intelligence

Ukrainian forces continue to clear Russian fortifications in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, laying the ground for a potential push further towards Tokmak, according to an assessment by Estonian intelligence, as reported by public broadcaster ERR on Sept. 15.

Read also: Zelenskyy consults war cabinet to discuss ongoing counteroffensive

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken several important heights near Novoprokopivka, which creates the conditions for further breakthrough and development of success, particularly by mechanized units,” the statement reads.

The report also says that the Russian reinforcements, including units of the 76th Airborne Assault Division, previously deployed to the area, are beginning to exhibit fatigue.

As a result of incompetent decisions by Russian command, the units suffered major losses near the village of Verbove.

Read also: Ukraine breaking through the first line of Russian defense towards Tokmak, says retired officer

Estonian intelligence also believes that Ukrainian forces could potentially accelerate their advance towards Tokmak, though swift breakthroughs are not expected.

Read also: Fierce fighting ongoing near Bakhmut as Ukraine fends off Russian attacks

"The situation at other frontlines has hardly changed; Ukrainian forces continued to exert pressure towards Bakhmut, but have only achieved minimal success; as before, the main battle continues for Klishchiivka," Estonian intelligence reported.

Read also: General Staff releases detailed update on Ukraine’s counteroffensive

Earlier, Moscow’s forces attacked the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna axis in eastern Ukraine.

Estonian intelligence believes that the goal remains the same: to create an operational dilemma for the Ukrainian command, and to restrict and hold back the Ukrainian units from participating in the southern counteroffensive.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine