Ukraine advancing in Kharkiv region, fighting still raging - deputy defence min

FILE PHOTO: A police sapper sorts unexploded mine shells and weapons after return from the village of Udy, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in the town of Zolochiv
·1 min read

ON ROAD TO BALAKLIIA, Ukraine (Reuters) - Fighting is still raging in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region but Ukraine's forces are making good progress because its forces are highly motivated and its operation is well planned, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The aim is to liberate the Kharkiv region and beyond - all the territories occupied by the Russian Federation. Fighting is continuing (in Kharkiv region). It is still early to say full (Ukrainian) control has been established over Kharkiv region," Malyar said in an interview.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Gareth Jones)

