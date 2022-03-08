Ukraine aid growing as lawmakers shape big budget bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., calls for a question from a reporter during a news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALAN FRAM
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Proposed U.S. aid for Ukraine and its European allies has grown beyond $12 billion, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday, as congressional bargainers worked toward a bipartisan government-wide spending deal that would also contain fresh sums for battling COVID-19.

The remarks by Schumer, D-N.Y., underscored the momentum in Congress for helping outgunned Ukraine fend off Russian invaders and assisting that country and others cope with refugees and other economic and humanitarian problems caused by the brutal attack.

“The clearest signal Congress can send to Vladimir Putin this week is passing a bipartisan aid package,” said Schumer, referring to the Russian president, “leaving no doubt that the democratic nations of the world stand with Ukraine and against Putin’s deeply immoral and bloody war.”

Schumer said the assistance would pay for refugees, medical and food supplies, weapons transfers to Ukraine and aid for nearby NATO allies.

The apparent growth of the Ukraine aid also illustrated eleventh-hour negotiations underway among lawmakers as they try completing the long overdue $1.5 trillion government spending measure by Friday. The legislation would increase spending for defense and domestic programs, though lawmakers haven't said yet by how much.

Agencies have run on temporary authority since Oct. 1, when the government's fiscal year began. That lapses this weekend, and an election-year federal shutdown would occur without more money.

Asked about the new $12 billion figure for Ukraine, No. 2 Senate Republican leader Sen. John Thune said he was aware of numbers “in that range.” Aides from both parties said the assistance was growing. Support for Ukraine has deep bipartisan support in Congress, and only last week President Joe Biden asked lawmakers for $10 billion to help the beleaguered country.

“There’s a real sense of urgency" about the Ukraine aid, Thune, R-S.D., told reporters. He said the strong backing for that assistance would benefit the overall $1.5 trillion legislation because it would “help keep this thing moving.”

Biden also proposed another $22.5 billion to continue bolstering government efforts against the pandemic. Republicans have objected that such additional spending should come from unspent funds from previous COVID-19 relief bills Congress has enacted, which totaled over $5 trillion.

Thune said negotiators seemed ready to pay for pandemic expenditures with unspent COVID-19 money, and aides said talks were moving that way. They also said the $22.5 billion figure could fall, though that remained unclear.

If that happens, “in the end there ought to be a pretty big vote” for the overall bill, Thune said. “But we'll see."

Leaders want the House to vote on the legislation by Wednesday, when House Democrats plan to leave town for the rest of the week for a political retreat. That would give the Senate a couple of days to complete the measure before confronting a federal shutdown, which experience has shown angers voters and which both parties hope to avoid.

Recommended Stories

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Third round of Ukraine peace talks ends with no major breakthroughsRussian forces trying to recruit Syrian fighters to join Ukraine invasionFIFA to allow foreign players, coaches in Russia to break their contractsRussian invasion threatens global food supplyBipartisan pressure to ban Russian oil builds in CongressStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWHO: Over a dozen Ukraine health facilities attacked since Russian invasio

  • Des Moines votes to suspend ties with its Russian sister city

    Des Moines city leaders are calling for the metro to suspend its sister city agreement with Stavropol, Russia, to show support for Ukraine.Driving the news: The City Council unanimously voted Monday night to recommend the suspension to the Greater Des Moines Sister Cities Commission.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up fast: The sister cities program is intended to facilitate dialogues with other countries and enhance the me

  • U.S. officials deploy more troops to Europe as Russian advance stalls

    U.S. officials deploy more troops to Europe as Russian advance stalls in its unprovoked attack of Ukraine, while the Kremlin appears to recruit Syrian fighters.

  • Oil Keeps Rising as Russian Invasion Reverberates Across Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher above $121 a barrel after a wild open to the week as the U.S. considers a ban on Russian crude imports and global buyers continue to shun its shipments over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Pentagon Says Security Aid Still Getting ThroughChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsUkraine Updat

  • Collision involving school bus, SUV

    Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and an SUV near 55th and Burleigh on Monday evening, March 7.

  • U.S. will consider deferring deportation for some minors

    The U.S. will consider deferring the deportation of children who are facing state court proceedings "related to abuse, neglect, abandonment" or similar circumstances, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced Monday.Why it matters: The proposed changes that were first put forth more than a decade ago would make it easier for such minors to qualify for green cards, according to Reuters. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: The

  • Senate sends anti-lynching bill to Biden's desk in historic first

    The Senate voted by unanimous consent on Monday to pass anti-lynching legislation that would designate lynching as a federal hate crime for the first time in U.S. history.The big picture: Congress had previously failed to pass anti-lynching legislation despite over 200 attempts since 1918. Scholars have written about how lynchings were used as a tool for racial terror to enforce segregation and keep people of color from power.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi

  • Government rescue of Bulb Energy set to cost taxpayers billions more

    A buyer hasn't been found for the ailing supplier, so the the taxpayer will have to keep funding it.

  • 35 Extremely Specific Things That Make Millennials Scream "That Was My Rich Friend"

    If everyone in the house had their own VCR, then you were definitely rich.View Entire Post ›

  • Editorial: Helping victims of tragedy

    Those of us who haven’t been personally touched by a mass shooting can only imagine the horrors that linger for years, haunting those who were there and survived as well as the loved ones of those who did not. But one needn’t live through such terror to be empathetic toward those who have and to support proposals that ease the suffering and hurt survivors carry and help them move forward in ...

  • 356 Haitian migrants arrived in the Keys on Sunday — so what will happen to them now?

    The Coast Guard said the final tally of migrants from Haiti packed onto a rustic wooden ship that grounded off an ultra exclusive gated community in the Florida Keys Sunday afternoon is 356 people.

  • As Brittney Griner remains detained in Russia, her wife and a hometown congresswoman react

    As WNBA player Brittney Griner remains detained in Russia, her family is hurting, while one elected official amplified calls for her release.

  • EXPLAINER: What is the US doing to help Ukraine refugees?

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries — "the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” the head of the U.N. refugee agency tweeted on Sunday. Nearly all the refugees have gone to other countries in Europe, where they have generally encountered a warm welcome. The U.S. has provided $54 million in food and other assistance to people inside Ukraine and has pledged to send more, according to Samantha Power, head of the U.S. Agency for International Development. That aid is critical because conditions in Ukraine are horrific and growing worse.

  • 82 percent of Ukrainians believe they will repel Russia: poll

    A recent poll showed Ukrainians maintain confidence in their ability to defend their country, despite Russia's increasingly deadly military invasion. The poll from Ukrainian firm Gradus Research was conducted between Feb. 28 and March 1. It found that 82 percent of Ukrainians said they could repel Russia's attacks, 8 percent said they were not sure and 10 percent said it was hard to say.The poll, provided to The Hill by a group of independent...

  • Russian forces trying to recruit Syrian fighters to join Ukraine invasion

    Russian forces have begun trying to recruit Syrians to "sign up and fight in Ukraine," a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Monday.What they're saying: "We believe that the reports are accurate that the Russians are trying to recruit Syrians, in particular, to sign up and fight in Ukraine," the defense official said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We find that noteworthy that [Putin] believes that he needs to rely on foreign fighters to supple

  • Dow Fell, Oil and Gold Surged—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    The index closed in correction territory, down 10% from a recent high. Persistently high oil prices are adding to the already-burdensome inflation that households are facing.

  • Yahoo News Special Report

    This is a Yahoo News special report.

  • Driver ignored Skyway 10K interstate closure, FHP says. Then there was a chase and a crash

    A driver has been arrested and charged with DUI after she ignored a closure on Interstate 275, failed to stop for law enforcement and then crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle, seriously injuring a trooper, the agency said in a news release Sunday.

  • Russia Swaps Signal 80% Chance of Default on Ruble Decree

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring Russia’s government debt rose to a record high after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing it to repay foreign creditors in rubles, raising concerns about the prospects of a default across the country’s $33 billion of dollar bonds.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Upd

  • Dashcam shows Florida trooper hit, stop car headed for Skyway Bridge full of 10K runners

    She was “the last line of defense to the Skyway 10K runners, placed herself in harm’s way to protect others,” Florida Highway Patrol said.