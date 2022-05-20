Ukraine aid speed bump highlights power of GOP's isolationist wing

Tom LoBianco
·Reporter
·4 min read

Billions of dollars to help Ukrainians fight off Russian invaders has been one of the rare bipartisan issues in Congress which has received wide-ranging support with minimal pushback — until recently.

The fight over the latest aid package, $40 billion to pay for assistance to Ukraine, saw a large group of far-right Republicans break with their party leadership and oppose the measure. Roughly one-quarter of the Republicans in the House and Senate — 57 in the House and 11 in the Senate — voted against the latest aid package, which passed Thursday afternoon and is expected to be approved by President Biden.

The dispute revealed the growing power of the GOP’s isolationist wing — a loose coalition of populists and nationalist conservatives who have perpetuated former President Donald Trump’s opposition to a powerful presence from the U.S. on the global stage.

“It’s not so much about national security as it is about nation-building,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Yahoo News shortly after voting against the latest aid package Thursday. “I just don’t think we should be single-handedly financing this war. This would be three times what all of Europe combined has contributed.”

Sen. Josh Hawley, center, talks to reporters prior to a Republican policy luncheon at the Capitol last week. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Sen. Josh Hawley, center, talks to reporters prior to a Republican policy luncheon at the Capitol last week. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

It’s a marked turn from the start of the war in late February, when leaders of the populist right, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Trump, largely backed away from their support for Russia President Vladimir Putin and opposition to U.S. involvement in the defense of Ukraine, as national attitudes swung almost universally in support of Ukraine.

But after about two months of war, other issues — from the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade to a national shortage of baby formula — pulled the country’s attention away from Ukraine, and Republican pollsters found that Ukraine was not a top issue for their voters.

Since then, Republicans like Senate nominee J.D. Vance of Ohio and others have stepped up their criticism of support for Ukraine again, often couched in terms that the U.S. shouldn’t be supporting a foreign ally when American families are hurting at home.

Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks about the Russian invasion in Ukraine at a news conference in March
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., speaks about the Russian invasion in Ukraine at a news conference in March. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

But Republicans who support providing aid for Ukraine, including the old guard of establishment Republicans, have dismissed the idea that the number of populists within the GOP is growing.

“There’s always been a stream of isolationists in our party and also in the Democratic Party,” said Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the GOP’s 2012 nominee for president. “I don’t know that it’s on the rise, but there are some media people that are promoting that. So, not surprisingly, we get behind them where we think the voters are going to be.”

One of the Democrats who has opposed American intervention around the globe, and often aligned closely with positions pushed by Putin, is former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii. The one-time presidential contender was on-air with Carlson Monday night when the Fox News host lit into Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, for supporting aid to Ukraine.

“The more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for eye-patch McCain to attack moms who are worried about baby formula as quote, pro-Russia,” Carlson said, sparking a minor uproar in Washington as the majority of Senate Republicans were pushing to get the aid approved.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah
Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Hawley, who is considered a contender for the Republican nomination in 2024 and supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, said that the term “isolationist” misses the point.

“I don’t think the core of the GOP is isolationist, I’m certainly not. I would describe it as nationalist,” Hawley said. “Do we want Russia rampant, no we don’t. But do we want to engage in nation-building with Ukraine, we don’t want to do that either.”

Carlson, Hawley and others on the right have often cited the Bush administration’s Iraq War as justification for not engaging overseas.

On Wednesday, former President George W. Bush berated the “decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq.” He then caught himself and said that he meant to say Ukraine, not Iraq.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate approves $40 billion in Ukraine aid

    STORY: The Senate voted 86-11 in favor of the emergency package of military, economic and humanitarian assistance, by far the largest U.S. aid package for Ukraine to date. All 11 no votes were from Republicans.The strong bipartisan support underscored the desire from lawmakers - most Republicans as well as Biden's fellow Democrats - to support Ukraine's war effort, without sending U.S. troops.

  • Russia kicks out dozens of French, Spanish diplomats as relations continue to sour

    Russia expelled dozens of diplomats from France and Spain in retaliation for their actions related to the war in Ukraine.

  • Korean ex-Navy SEAL and YouTuber Rhee Ken is promoted to leader in Ukraine army

    Former Korean Navy SEAL lieutenant-turned-YouTuber Rhee Ken, 37, has reportedly been promoted to a leadership position in the Ukrainian military. On Monday, Anton Gerashchenko, the official advisor for and former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, posted on his Twitter that Rhee, a volunteer fighter for the International Legion, was being placed in a “leadership position” given his “special operations experience.”

  • After delay, U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approves $40 billion in Ukraine aid

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved nearly $40 billion in new aid for Ukraine on Thursday sending the bill to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law as Washington races to keep military assistance flowing nearly three months after Russia's invasion. The Senate voted 86-11 in favor of the emergency package of military, economic and humanitarian assistance, by far the largest U.S. aid package for Ukraine to date. The strong bipartisan support underscored the desire from lawmakers - most Republicans as well as Biden's fellow Democrats - to support Ukraine's war effort, without sending U.S. troops.

  • Vengeful Madison Cawthorn Vows ‘Dark MAGA’ Takeover

    Callaghan O’Hare/ReutersLess than 48 hours after his shocking defeat in North Carolina’s primary election, Rep. Madison Cawthorn took to Instagram to post a defiant, vengeful, and typo-riddled message promising a “Dark MAGA” comeback.After decrying the establishment-driven campaign to unseat him following a long series of scandals, Cawthorn credited those he called his true allies, specifically naming figures like former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), “the great Char

  • Madison Cawthorn foes who published a damaging nude video launch campaign to 'fire' Lauren Boebert

    The first tweet by @FireBoebert says, "Hi @RepBoebert - Ask @RepCawthorn about us. We look forwarding to getting to know you."

  • Timeline shows Putin's alleged health problems as Ukraine claims he is concealing a serious illness

    After multiple claims that Putin may be suffering seriously from cancer, Insider compiled a 10-year timeline of the Russian president's health.

  • Russian ‘security elite’ understands that the war is lost, Bellingcat says

    There is growing understanding among Russian “security elite” that Russia's war against Ukraine has already been lost, Christo Grozev, an investigative journalist of Bellingcat media outlet has said, according to a report by Radio Liberty.

  • Trump leaves Pennsylvania GOP fuming over 'cockamamie election.' Next up: Georgia.

    Former President Donald Trump worked his Pennsylvania primary endorsements to make him look like a winner, but exasperated Republicans in the state say the end

  • Jimmy Fallon Nails Trump's Pennsylvania Problem In 2 Scathing Words

    The late night host mocked the former president's pull for Dr. Mehmet Oz in the state's Republican primary.

  • US intel shows Russians fear Mariupol abuse will backfire

    The U.S. has gathered intelligence that shows some Russian officials have become concerned that Russian forces in the ravaged port city of Mariupol are carrying out grievous abuses, a U.S official familiar with the findings said Wednesday. The Russian officials are concerned that the abuses will backfire and further inspire Mariupol residents to resist the Russian occupation. The U.S. official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the Russians, who were not identified, also feared that the abuses will undercut Russia's claim that they’ve liberated the Russian-speaking city.

  • Russia deploys its 'Terminator' armored fighting vehicles designed for urban combat as it prepares to assault a Donbas city

    The Russian army has a small number of the vehicle, modified from a T-72 tank chassis and specialized to support close engagements in urban areas.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Childish Taunt At Rep. Liz Cheney Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The North Carolina congressman, who lost his primary bid Tuesday, joked about Cheney's removal as chair of the House Republican Conference in 2021.

  • 37-Second Montage Is All It Takes To Expose Tucker Carlson’s Hypocrisy

    The Fox News personality sure had a different take on mocking Rep. Dan Crenshaw's eye patch in 2018.

  • 4 charts show how many candidates Trump has endorsed who have won and lost

    Trump's endorsement hasn't been enough to put his most controversial or troubled endorsees over the top, as Republican voters look elsewhere.

  • Pelosi says Congress could pass ‘transformational’ Competes Act before July 4

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Thursday that Congress could pass the “transformational” Competes Act before July 4, saying they hope to celebrate its passage before the holiday. The Competes Act of 2022 would approve billions of dollars for programs to accelerate U.S. manufacturing of critical supplies and goods such as semiconductor chips, increasing…

  • Erdogan: Sweden and Finland's NATO bid is a 'no'

    STORY: Finland and Sweden formally applied on Wednesday (May 18) to join U.S.-led NATO, a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Turkey's objections have come as a surprise to the other members of the alliance. "We will continue our policy in a determined way. We have told allies that we will say no to Finland and Sweden's NATO membership," Erdogan said in an interview with students late on Wednesday.The Turkish president said Sweden and Finland harbor and finance "terrorists" and supply them with weapons, repeating Ankara's accusation that the countries support groups that it deems terrorists, namely the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and Syrian Kurdish YPG, which it also views as a terrorist group closely tied to the PKK.

  • Fox News Guest Calls Out Network for Spewing ‘Great Replacement Theory’

    Fox NewsA liberal Fox News guest took the opportunity on Thursday to call out the network for repeatedly peddling the white supremacist theory that was the self-stated reason for the alleged Buffalo shooter’s killing spree last week.Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, of course, waved away the criticism, saying her network would allow the court to “adjudicate the case without us commenting on it” before turning to a conservative guest to offer a rebuttal.Following the horrific massacre in which a g

  • Trump-Endorsed Gubernatorial Candidate Gets Trounced by Over 20 Points

    The former president's endorsement didn't do much for Janice McGeachin's bid to unseat incumbent Brad Little in Idaho's gubernatorial primary

  • Ukraine claims guerrillas have killed several high-ranking Russians in southern city

    Ukrainian guerrilla fighters reportedly have killed several high-ranking Russian officers in the southern city of Melitopol, the regional administration said on Telegram.