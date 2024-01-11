Ukraine aims to become EU's eastern customs – Ukrainian Treasury

Ukraine plans to transform its customs house into the eastern customs of the European Union. Corresponding plans were laid out in the National Income Strategy.

Source: Ukrainian Treasury

Quote: "The National Income Strategy will include the implementation of important steps towards the transformation of the Ukrainian customs into the eastern customs of the European Union within the framework of reforming customs policy."

This goal is a part of a broader strategy, aimed at complex renovation of customs bodies, active counteraction against smuggling and adjusting the Ukrainian customs legislation in accordance with EU norms.

The implementation of the reform provides for a series of initiatives aimed at improving the Ukrainian customs system and includes the transition to conducting customs formalities in Ukraine according to EU standards.

Specifically, one of the key elements is the implementation of the new Customs Code of Ukraine which will be based on the EU Customs Code, as well as strengthening the legal field in the sector of customs regulation.

"This encompasses normalising criminal responsibility for smuggling, unreliable customs declaration, as well as authorising customs bodies in the operational-search activity and pre-trial investigation of smuggling," the Treasury explained.

The Treasury is convinced that the implementation of the aforementioned measures after the implementation of the mandatory component – customs administrative reform – will help Ukraine become an integrated part of the European economic and regulatory space, solidifying its position as an important customs partner on the eastern EU flank.

