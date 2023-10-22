Ukraine air defenses down Russian Kh-59 missile, multiple drones during overnight attacks

Smoke in the sky as Russia attacks

The Ukrainian military destroyed an Kh-59 cruise missile and three Shahed drones during an overnight Russian attack on Ukraine on Oct. 21-22.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that at night the Russian military attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs, cruise missiles, guided air bombs, and anti-aircraft missiles.

Eight S-300 missile launches were recorded from Belgorod Oblast and the temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast, the air force said.

The enemy also fired a Kh-59 cruise missile from a Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

In addition, the aggressor state launched two unidentified UAVs from the north and three Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the area of Cape Chauda in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea.

According to the air force, three Russian Lancet attack UAVs were also destroyed in the south of the country over the past day.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported that Russian invasion forces had launched another missile and air strike on Ukraine, using an Kh-59 guided missile, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and three Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

Late on the night of Oct. 21, Russians targeted Kharkiv Oblast, hitting a Nova Poshta terminal. The wreckage of a S-300 missile was found at the site of the attack. Six people were killed, and 16 people have been reported injured. All of them were employees of the company who were inside the terminal at the time of the missile strike.

Overnight on Oct. 21-22, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv Oblast and a number of other regions.

