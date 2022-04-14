Ukraine alleges more than 6,400 crimes of aggression, war crimes during invasion

Ukraine is alleging that more than 6,400 crimes of aggression and war crimes have been committed during Russia’s assault on the country.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office posted a graphic on Twitter on Thursday that said 6,492 alleged crimes of aggression and war crimes have been committed during Russia’s “full-scale invasion.”

The office said 6,305 of the alleged instances have broken the laws and customs of war, 43 were related to planning, preparation for, starting and waging an aggressive war and nine were connected with propaganda of war. The remaining 135 instances were labeled as “other.”

The prosecutor general’s office also accused Russia of committing 2,941 crimes against national security. Those alleged crimes included encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, state treason and sabotage.

Additionally, the office documented alleged crimes against children, reporting that 197 children have been killed and 351 have been injured during the invasion.

The office said there are 570 suspects behind the “main case” of Russian aggression, including ministers, deputies, military command, officials, heads of law enforcement agencies and investigators of war and propagandists of the Kremlin.

The statistics outlining alleged crimes of aggression and war crimes come seven weeks after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. The offensive began on Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in the neighboring country.

The conflict has since been ongoing.

Russia has been accused of committing a number of war crimes in Ukraine over the past seven weeks, including targeted killings of civilians, targeted destruction of civilian buildings, rapes and kidnappings.

President Biden has also accused Putin of genocide, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of genocide.

A prosecutor for the International Criminal Court announced in early March that he launched an investigation into allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Ukraine by any individuals.

