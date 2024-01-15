Ukraine & allies sowing doubt among Russians as to what they can ultimately accomplish — Zelenskyy

Russia is rapidly losing confidence in its ability to establish a “predatory world order” through terror because of the efforts of Ukraine and its allies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his evening address in Davos, Switzerland.

The fourth meeting of national security advisors on the Ukrainian Peace Formula, held on Jan. 14 in Switzerland, had a record number of representatives as more than 80 states and international organizations took part, he said. Countries from Latin America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania participated.

Zelenskyy thanked those that took part and stressed that the rules-based world order must be restored for everyone, without exception.

He noted how Russian authorities believe they have a right to use violent and terrorist methods to impose a different world order, devoid of rules and security guarantees. Joint efforts of Ukraine and its allies are undermining this belief, Zelenskyy said, as we try to establish a normal international legal order. He thanked everyone for contributing to this process.

