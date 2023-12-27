Ukraine has already destroyed 20% of Russia’s famed Black Sea Fleet in effort to liberate Crimea

Ukraine has already destroyed 20% of Russia’s vaunted naval fleet, said National Security and Defense Council Secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, in an interview with Voice of America.

"Of course, we would prefer a more favorable situation regarding the liberation of our territories. However, parallel to these efforts, substantial events unfolded in the Black Sea, resulting in the loss of 20% of the Russian Federation's fleet," Danilov said.

He noted the destruction of substantial military vessels, including the iconic flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva.

"And what happened tonight (Dec. 26 — ed.) is a vivid confirmation that our military understands the issue of Crimea. And for us, it is crucial, as are the rest of our territories," Danilov added.

Russians were shocked after powerful explosions struck the port area of Feodosia in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of Dec. 26, destroying the large Russian landing ship Novocherkassk.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk expressed gratitude to Ukrainian pilots for their role in the operation.

Subsequent reports from the Ukrainian Air Force clarified that the attack was executed using cruise missiles.

