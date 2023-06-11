Ukraine already liberating settlements in ‘the most grandiose offensive operation since WWII’

47 Magura Brigade

“Currently, attention is primarily focused on the Zaporizhzhya section of the front, where tactical operations are unfolding, including combat reconnaissance, as they say. And in certain sectors of the front, the Ukrainian army has made progress.

“I want to emphasize that this information is unofficial since the (Ukrainian military’s) General Staff is currently observing a pause and highlights the need to ‘maintain calm and informational silence.’ These different pieces of information come from various sources, including reputable ones like British intelligence and the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

“It can be said that we have had the most tactical success in the area near the village of Velyka Novosilka. There has been an advancement, with several settlements now behind us. However, I would refrain from stating that we have fully captured and control them at this time. In the larger scheme of things, it remains a gray area.

“There have also been certain advancements to the north of the city of Tokmak (in Polohivskyi District) and near the village of Kamianske in Vasylivsky District (Zaporizhzhya Oblast).

“These are the tactical movements of the Ukrainian army. However, I reiterate that this is all unofficial information. Anyone can consult a map and see from open sources where these actions are taking place.

“Furthermore, we see that offensive actions continue around Bakhmut. But this is already a story with its own background, as we started advancing around Bakhmut much earlier.

“These are tactical actions. I don’t understand why everyone, from both sides of the frontlines and even some Western experts, believed that there would be a tank wedge. Somehow, everyone expected the Kursk arc.

“It has been said multiple times that there would be no Kursk arc, but a series of consecutive operations, which is happening now.

“Let’s be frank: this offensive operation is the most grandiose and extensive since World War II, both in the territory of Ukraine and in Europe as a whole.

“This operation will be extremely challenging and will not be resolved quickly. Therefore, we need to be patient and observe how the situation unfolds.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine