Why Commerce Secretary Won't Be There: State of the Union Update

Bloomberg News
·4 min read
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Jill Biden
    Jill Biden
    First Lady of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress, set against the turmoil of Russia invading Ukraine, surging inflation, deadlock over his domestic legislative agenda, bitter political divisions in the country and lingering effects of the pandemic.

Biden will say that Russian President Vladimir Putin thought he could divide the U.S. and its allies, but “Putin was wrong. We were ready,” according to excerpts released beforehand.

The president also plans to unveil a new economic plan after his “Build Back Better” package stalled in Congress. He will call for measures that he will say can boost U.S. manufacturing, shore up supply chains, promote renewable energy sources and reduce the federal budget deficit.

Read more:

  • Biden Says Putin Bet Wrong on Splitting Allies: ‘We Were Ready’

  • Biden Steps to Mic Under Shadow of Inflation Pain, Putin’s War

  • Summers Says ‘More Dangerous World’ Requires an FDR-Like Pivot

Commerce Secretary Skips Speech as Designated Survivor

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo isn’t at the Capitol for Biden’s State of the Union, taking the role known as designated survivor.

At least one Cabinet member always stays away to ensure continuity of government if a disaster occurs. -- Jennifer Epstein and Jennifer Jacobs

U.S. Will Ban Russian Aircraft From Flying Through Its Airspace

Biden will announce in his speech that U.S. airspace is being closed to Russian airlines, joining most European nations and Canada in response to the invasion of Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the government’s decision. The people asked not to be named discussing the issue prior to the president’s announcement.

The action is largely symbolic since earlier airspace closings have made it very difficult for Russian aircraft to reach the U.S. from most locations. Canada blocked two Aeroflot flights attempting to return to Russia from the U.S. on Monday.

Ukraine Envoy to Be Among Biden’s Speech Guests

Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. will be among the featured guests at Biden’s speech, offering a high-profile display of solidarity.

Ambassador Oksana Markarova will join first lady Jill Biden in a box traditionally reserved for individuals who will be recognized by the president during the speech because they represent policies or themes the White House is seeking to advance.

Among the eight Americans joining Markarova: Intel Corp. Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger -- who recently announced plans to construct a $20 billion semiconductor facility in Ohio -- and Frances Haugen, the former Facebook employee who disclosed internal documents that she said showed a failure to tackle pervasive disinformation and bullying on its platforms. --Justin Sink

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead of Speech

U.S. stock futures nosed higher in the run-up to Biden’s speech, clawing back after a day in which the three major equity indexes finished solidly in the red.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% at 7:45 p.m. in New York.

A Show of Ukraine’s Colors to Be Mounted by Lawmakers

A large bipartisan group of lawmakers will wear blue-and-yellow ribbons, the color of Ukraine’s flag, to show solidarity with the nation under attack by Russia, according to Representative Mike Quigley, a co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus. -- Daniel Flatley

Lawmakers Test -- and Four Find Covid

Just days after a mask requirement was dropped for lawmakers attending the State of the Union, four Democrats revealed they tested positive with breakthrough Covid cases.

Testing was required for lawmakers attending the speech, and so far it has led to four of them disclosing infection: Senator Alex Padilla of California and Representatives Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Suzan DelBene of Washington and Pete Aguilar of California.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 81, said on MSNBC that she wouldn’t wear a mask during the Biden speech because she doesn’t have preexisting conditions or young, unvaccinated children at home.

Most lawmakers arrived for the speech maskless, as did Brian Monahan, the Capitol’s attending physician.

Lawmakers were assigned seats in the House chamber with empty ones in between for social distancing, requiring some to watch from the gallery or mezzanine, where outside guests are usually placed. -- Eric Wasson and Billy House

GOP Pans Biden Even Before He Speaks

Even before Biden makes his case, Republican lawmakers sought to blame him for the host of challenges facing the country and the world.

Leaders of the House Republican caucus, at a news conference earlier Tuesday, blamed the president for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, rising prices for gasoline, increased crime and an influx of migrants crossing the southern border with Mexico.

“Joe Biden and House Democrats are responsible for this state of the union in crisis,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York said. -- Zach Cohen

