Ukraine announces finalists for Eurovision 2024 selection compeitition

The list of finalists of the National Eurovision 2024 selection has been announced

Ukraine has decided which 10 artists will compete for the chance to represent the country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.

The following 10 artists will compete in a nationally televised selection process:

Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil

DREVO

INGRET

Mélovin

NAHABA

NAZVA

SKYLERR

YAGODY

Yaktak

Ziferblat

An eleventh finalist will be chosen by fans from the list of those who did not make the cut. Organizers will soon provide the details and conditions of the voting.

"I am very pleased that several participants from last year's long list have made a significant leap and proved that they are ready to enter the open space,” said Dmitro Shurov, the musical producer of the competition.

“New artists have emerged, those you will love, and familiar faces have returned with strong songs and new motivation. This is a sign of a healthy and civilized approach to competition, a desire for development, and a chance for our nation to explore and discover ourselves."

The top 10 finalists are the strongest artists in the national selection.

"Emotionally, I am very happy for each musician, manager, stylist, sound engineer, for myself—because we are all part of the right and honest process, the main goal of which is to create a choice for Ukrainians, to give all of us new hope, to find a person who will speak important things for all of us on the stage of the grand final, and whom we will be proud of.”

Shurov called on Ukrainians to unite. "I know, dear Ukrainians, that someone will like something, and someone will not, each of us has the right to our own opinion, tastes, thoughts, and love. But it is now very important for us to learn to accept and value the opinions and worldviews of other people, to value every action that leads to constructiveness. Our true unity and development are manifested in this. I really hope that the national selection will take place in this atmosphere, then everyone will benefit from it, and, most of all, our Ukrainian music," he said.

Eurovision 2024 will take place in the Swedish city of Malmö, thanks to Swedish singer Loreen’s victory in Eurovision 2023. The contest will be held from May 7-11, 2024.



