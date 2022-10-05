Ukraine announces the liberation of Luhansk Oblast

According to Hayday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already begun an offensive in the Luhansk Oblast

“Well, now it’s official - the de-occupation of Luhansk Oblast has begun,” he stated on Telegram.

“Several settlements have already been liberated from the Russian army, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already raising the Ukrainian flag there.”

Hayday added that the liberation of Luhansk Oblast will continue. He did not reveal the names of the liberated settlements.

Read also: Zelenskyy presents photos of war-torn Lyman after Russian occupation

On Oct. 2, Hayday said that the liberation of Lyman could start the process of liberation of Luhansk Oblast, as Lyman served as a key railway logistics point for the invading Russian forces.

This may open the way for the Ukrainian army to liberate Kreminna, Svatove, Starobilsk and other settlements in the oblast.

The Ukrainian military continues its counteroffensive in the south and east of Ukraine, forcing out Russian occupiers. Over the past week, the military has liberated dozens of settlements in Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts of Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine