Ukraine anticipates receiving over US$30 billion from partners next year – PM

The Ukrainian government expects to receive over US$30 billion from its international partners to cover next year’s budget deficit.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, during a meeting of the government

Details: Shmyhal said the government works almost every day to secure support from Ukraine’s partners to cover the budget deficit.

Quote from Shmyhal: "Ukraine anticipates receiving US$5.4 billion from the IMF, €18 billion in financial aid from the EU and over US$10 billion from the US, as well as additional budget support from Japan, the UK, Norway, Belgium, Sweden, Portugal and other allies."

More details: Shmyhal added that with a budget deficit of UAH 1.57 trillion (US$43 billion), funding core items of expenditure is a challenge. Nevertheless, he stressed that he is expecting positive results from talks with international partners, as was the case last year.

Background:

Ukraine has a funding gap of US$29 million for next year to be covered by external financing, and its capacities in terms of taxation and domestic loans have reached their limit.

The Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine adopted the draft state budget for 2024 on 9 November. A total of 276 MPs voted for the budget.

