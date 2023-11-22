Ukraine appeals to Polish parliament to help unblock border

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) has appealed to the new Sejm and the Senate of Poland, in which it called on parliamentarians to immediately find ways out of the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Source: Resolution No. 10243, which was supported by 284 MPs at the plenary session of the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday 22 November, reports European Pravda with reference to the website of the Verkhovna Rada

Quote: "Good neighbourliness in relations between Ukraine and Poland is extremely important for us in conditions of an extremely difficult social and economic situation in our country, caused by the destruction or damage to a significant part of the industrial potential of Ukraine due to the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine," the explanatory note to the draft resolution says.

Details: Despite this, the MPs note, the situation has become more complicated due to the blocking of checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. "Blocking the movement of goods across the border will inevitably lead to a deterioration of the already difficult social and economic situation in Ukraine, and will complicate the possibility of restoring the economy of our country," the appeal says.

"Under such circumstances, it is necessary to immediately find ways out of the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border," they said.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the Polish hauliers’ strike at the border with Ukraine threatens to spread to a group of farmers who plan to join the protest at the Medyka checkpoint.

Since 6 November, Polish hauliers have continued to block three other border crossings with Ukraine: Yahodyn-Dorogusk, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne.

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, together with a number of other organisations, has set up a hub to help Ukrainian drivers blocked on the border with Poland.

