Ukraine applauds 'historic' EU funding deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (not pictured) at the Mariinskyi Palace. -/Ukraine Presidency/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed the unanimous decision by EU leaders to provide €50 billion ($54 billion) in new funding to bolster the war-torn country's public finances.

EU leaders overcame Hungarian opposition to seal the agreement at a summit on Thursday.

"It is very important that the decision was made by all 27 leaders, which once again proves strong EU unity," Zelensky wrote on X.

"Continued EU financial support for Ukraine will strengthen long-term economic and financial stability, which is no less important than military assistance and sanctions pressure on Russia."

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was "a step of historic proportions."

"It demonstrates that any talk about alleged 'fatigue' or 'waning support' is simply false," he wrote on social media.

"Europe has once again demonstrated its strength and ability to make major decisions independent of others," Kuleba wrote.

"This is also a clear indication that [Russian President Vladimir Putin's] hopes of outlasting Ukraine's and the world's resolve are futile."