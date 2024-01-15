Ukraine approves BF Terminal industrial park in Zakarpattya Oblast

New industrial park in Zakarpattya will specialize in woodworking

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers officially registered the BF Terminal industrial park in Zakarpattya Oblast's Berehove district, the Economy Ministry said in a press release on Jan. 12.

Marking the first registration of 2024 and the 74th overall in Ukraine's industrial park registry, BF Terminal will house various woodworking and wood product enterprises.

The park's primary focus includes the production of MDF and CLT lumber boards, laminate, parquet, and an operating transshipment complex. The project aims to generate approximately 2,000 job opportunities.

"This year, we earmarked funds for expanding the industrial park network in the budget,” said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

“This 1 billion hryvnias ($26.4 million) allocation will drive the development of these industrial sites, and an additional 3 billion hryvnias ($79.1 million) will support significant investment projects in Ukraine.”

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has added three new industrial parks to the register of industrial parks in Ukraine—two in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and one in Lviv Oblast, the Economy Ministry reported on Dec. 22, 2023.

Read also: Ukraine loses a third of its GDP due to Russian invasion, reports NBU

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine