Ukraine arrests arms dealer in Odesa Oblast

The suspect has been organizing illegal sales since November 2022

“It was established that the law enforcer stole weapons from his military unit and was looking for buyers among criminals who had previously been charged with gun trafficking,” the message reads.

The investigation asserts the suspect set up the scheme in November 2022, and has since managed to sell some F-1 frag grenades.

He was apprehended on April 12, in the middle of an attempt to sell a handgun and 1,500 rounds for $600.

He now faces up to seven years in prison.

