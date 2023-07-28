Ukraine arrests Russian spy in Kirovohrad Oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine has announced the arrest of an alleged Russian Federal Security Service agent

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced the arrest of an alleged Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agent, accusing him of espionage on behalf of the FSB within Ukrainian territory, the SBU reported on Telegram on July 28.

The agent was gathering intelligence on the deployment of Ukrainian defense forces in Kirovohrad Oblast. The SBU investigators have charged the suspect with high treason (Article 111, Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The suspect is currently in custody, and if found guilty, could face a lifetime behind bars.

Originally from Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, the perpetrator was recruited by the FSB before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. His mission was to infiltrate Kirovohrad Oblast, where he pretended to be an “eastern Ukrainian refugee” to carry out intelligence and subversive activities, starting from Feb. 24, 2022.

Specifically, the SBU alleges that the suspect intended to identify the locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces units, positions of the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense, and the whereabouts of local territorial defense headquarters. According to the SBU’s information, the individual settled in a community Kirovohrad Oblast and secured a job as a repairman at a military facility in the oblast to gain access to this information.

For each accomplished task, the Russian occupiers “guaranteed” him a financial reward of up to 5,000 hryvnias ($135). As part of this “reward,” the FSB allegedly offered to evacuate the suspect to Russia and provide employment within their special services.

Media files found on the suspect contained coordinates and reference points intended to assist Russian forces in preparing for a new aerial attack on the oblast.

On July 27, the SBU arrested another Russian agent who was allegedly involved in plotting a new aerial strike on Kharkiv. The man has been charged with state treason, and potentially faces a life sentence.

