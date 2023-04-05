Ukraine arrests two land plots in Lviv Oblast belonging to Medvedchuk wife Oksana Marchenko

Oksana Marchenko

A court seized land plots with real estate that Marchenko owned illegally and obtained through a fraud, the SBU said. The property is worth up to UAH 17.5 million ($476,000), the security service’s message reads.

“The (land plots) are located in one of the best tourist spots in Lviv Oblast,” the SBU said.

“Medvedchuk's wife started to illegally build a hotel complex there.”

The former head of the district land department was also convicted of criminal activity. He reported false information during 2004-2010 in order to issue state acts of land ownership in favor of Marchenko, the SBU said.

The official was served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or position)and Part 2 of Article 366 (forgery). The case has been sent to court.

The SBU initiated the seizure of three land plots in Lviv Oblast illegally owned by Marchenko in August 2022. The investigation has been ongoing since then.

It was reported on Feb. 7 that Marchenko's companies had financed the Russian National Guard and the Russian Interior Ministry in occupied Crimea. She was served a notice of suspicion in this regard.

As part of those criminal proceedings, the court seized assets belonging to her worth more than UAH 5.6 billion ($152 million).

