Ukraine to ask Israel for urgent provision of air defence systems

EUROPEAN PRAVDA – TUESDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2022, 16:41

Ukraine will ask Israel for urgent provision of air defence systems to Ukraine amidst Iran's arms being sent to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing the announcement by Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during a briefing on 18 October

Quote: "Today [18 October – ed.], Ukraine will send an official note to the government of Israel with a request to urgently provide Ukraine with air defence systems and to start high-quality cooperation on obtaining appropriate technologies for Ukraine" the Minister said.

If Israel's policy is really to consistently counter Iran's destructive actions, then it is time for Israel to openly side with Ukraine".

Details: Kuleba also announced that he is submitting a proposal to President Zelenskyy to cut diplomatic ties with Iran because of Russia's use of Iranian-made drones against the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Iran's provision of weapons to Russia for waging a full-scale war makes it an accomplice to aggression and war crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

Kuleba also called for the imposition of sanctions on Iran during an address on 17 October to the ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union member states.

