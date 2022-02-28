Ukraine asks foreign volunteers to join fight against Russia. Here’s what we know

Marienko Andrew/Associated Press
Don Sweeney
·2 min read

An appeal by Ukraine for foreign volunteers to join the fight against the Russian invasion has been welcomed by some European nations.

Volunteers can join the new International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine by applying through their local Ukrainian embassy, USA Today reported.

“Anyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to the Washington Post.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine has already received “thousands of requests” from people who wish to join the defense force, USA Today reported.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on three fronts early Thursday, Feb. 24, “bombarding cities, towns and villages” as troops advanced toward the capital of Kyiv.

Ukrainian forces are putting up a “very determined resistance,” particularly in Kyiv, which is under heavy Russian attack by artillery and cruise missiles, Reuters reported.

No other nations have sent military units to assist Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO. President Joe Biden has said the United States will not send troops to Ukraine.

Ukraine, the second-largest nation in Europe by land mass, was part of the former Soviet Union until it declared independence in 1991.

What is the new ‘international legion?’

A 2016 decree allowed foreigners to join the Ukrainian military as volunteers, The Guardian reported.

“Every friend of Ukraine who wants to join Ukraine in defending the country, please come over,” Zelenskyy said, Insider reported. “We will give you weapons. Everyone who is defending Ukraine is a hero.”

“Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too,” said Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs, on Twitter.

The appeal for international volunteer fighters is “unprecedented in modern warfare,” The Guardian reported.

How are European nations reacting?

On Monday, Feb. 28, Latvia’s parliament voted unanimously to allow its citizens to fight in Ukraine as volunteers, Reuters reported.

In Denmark, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called fighting in Ukraine “a choice that anyone can make,” The Washington Post reported.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told BBC News that she supports Ukraine’s call for foreign volunteers.

She said Ukrainians were fighting “not just for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe.”

Watch chorus open ‘Saturday Night Live’ with tribute to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Fighting breaks out in Ukraine’s second-largest city. What to know about Kharkiv

NATO Response Force activated for first time after Russia invades Ukraine. What is it?

Recommended Stories

  • Putin's war may herald a new energy era

    There are fresh signals that the invasion of Ukraine could seismically reshape the West’s energy relationship with Russia.Driving the news: Germany, a huge buyer of Russian gas, on Sunday announced new steps to buffer itself from Vladimir Putin.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.They include building new liquefied natural gas import terminals, expanded gas storage, and perhaps, reversing plans to close nuclear plants.Also Sunday, U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz

  • International banks put Russian sanctions into action

    British banking group HSBC, France's Societe Generale and South Korean lenders are winding down relationships with a host of Russian banks, as they put Western sanctions against Russia into practice. The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada announced new sanctions on Russia on Saturday - including blocking certain banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system - following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. An advisory notice from HSBC, seen by Reuters, told staff how they should apply the new global sanctions on Russia.

  • Pandemic fears are fading along with omicron: AP-NORC poll

    Omicron is fading away, and so are Americans' worries about COVID-19. As coronavirus pandemic case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet, fewer people now than in January say they are concerned that they will be infected after the rise and fall of the wildly contagious virus variant, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just 24% say they are “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or a family member contracting COVID-19, down from 36% in both December and January, when omicron caused a massive spike in infections and taxed public health systems.

  • Diplomats reconvene in Vienna for Iran nuclear talks

    Diplomats from Iran and world powers reconvened in Vienna on Monday to seek a deal reviving Tehran’s 2015 nuclear accord, with pressure mounting for results soon. Among them was Iran’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, who returned to Vienna after consultations with his government in Teheran over the weekend. The United States has participated indirectly in the talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then President Donald Trump.

  • Trump wins CPAC 2024 presidential straw poll

    Some 59 percent of attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida want former President Donald Trump to be the party's 2024 presidential candidate, according to a straw poll released on Sunday.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine: The Latest

    ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reports live from Lviv, Ukraine, on day three of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Russian forces push toward Kyiv.

  • Belarus Issues Dire World War III Warning as It Gets Ready to Send Troops to Ukraine

    Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersThe Putin-backed president of Belarus has warned that World War III could be about to begin as he reportedly prepares his troops to assist with Russia’s mass-scale invasion of Ukraine. President Alexander Lukashenko warned that the crisis in Ukraine could spark a global conflict, writing in a statement: “Russia is being pushed towards a third world war. We should be very reserved and steer clear of it. Because nuclear war is the end of everything.”Despite the dire warnin

  • Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesMoscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday.“Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor Konashenkova, spokesperson for Russia’s defense ministry, announced in a Russian state television address on Sunday. The s

  • Footage appears to show Ukrainian drone destroying Russian missile system

    A Ukrainian official released footage on Sunday, appearing to show a drone taking out a Russian missile system.

  • Fox News Reporter in Ukraine Posts Graphic Videos Following Fighting and Russian Missiles in Kyiv (Video)

    Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says

  • Former national security adviser: 'Putin got a lot more than he bargained for'

    H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...

  • Snake Island Border Guards Who Told Russian Warship to ‘Go F*** Yourself’ Are Alive, Ukrainian Navy Says

    The Ukrainian border guards presumed to have been killed in action on Snake Island are now believed to have been captured by Russian forces.

  • Veteran interpreter breaks down in tears after Zelensky remarks

    A veteran interpreter broke down in tears on Sunday while translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech for a German news outlet.In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator, who has not yet been identified, could be heard starting to choke up while interpreting Zelensky's speech for the German news service Welt.She translated part of his speech and could be heard saying, "Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must...

  • Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna picks up a gun and vows to defend her country: 'The invaders will die on our land!'

    Anastasiia Lenna, a former Miss Ukraine, held up an assault rifle at a shooting range in an Instagram video and pledged to fight Russian forces.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson Says Nancy Pelosi Bears Blame For Putin Invading Ukraine

    Remember that Donald Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure officials to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

  • SNL Mocks Trump and Tucker Carlson for Backing Putin in Ukraine

    NBCAfter opening this week’s show on a somber note, Saturday Night Live avoided trying to mine laughs from Russia’s Ukraine invasion—until Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for “Weekend Update.”“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost began. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with it even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build up. Kind of like how

  • Ukraine general vows to keep battling Russia as call goes out for foreign fighters

    Ukraine's stiff resolve in its fight againt Russia may get a boost from those who want to come and help.

  • The Kremlin says Russia's 'economic reality' has 'considerably changed' in the face of 'problematic' Western sanctions

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the West's sanctions against Russia were "heavy" but his country had "response plans."

  • Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

    Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.

  • Russian soldiers offered Bitcoin in exchange for white flag

    Russian soldiers surrendering to Ukraine will receive 5 million rubles worth of crypto or cash, according to Masha Efrosinina, local TV host and honorary ambassador of the United Nations Population Fund in Ukraine. See related article: Ukraine’s crypto demand soars; Russian sanctions tighten Fast facts Efrosinina said in an Instagram post that surrendering soldiers of […]