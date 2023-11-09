Ukraine asks France to take final step to strengthen air defence ahead of winter

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has called on France to take the final step to strengthen air defence ahead of winter and to provide additional ammunition.

Source: the press service of the Defence Ministry with reference to the meeting of the leadership of the Defence Department with the parliamentary delegation of France

Quote from Stanislav Hayder, Deputy Defence Minister: "You have already done incredible things for Ukraine, but we need a joint final step to strengthen Ukrainian air defence."

Details: At the same time, Hayder noted that the air defence systems previously provided by France strengthened the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In addition, Yurii Dzhyhyr, the Deputy Minister of Defence, indicated that Ukraine is interested in France's assistance in training Ukrainian military pilots during the next year. "We appreciate France's contribution to the broader training of the Ukrainian military," he said.

In turn, Pierre-Alexandre Anglade, Chairman of the European Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of France, said that his country "resolutely and for a long time stands side by side with Ukraine".

As the head of the French delegation said, this visit before the onset of winter is symbolic and shows that "there will be no fatigue from Ukraine".

Background: Prior to this, Sébastien Lecornu, French Defence Minister, announced that the French government intends to allocate an additional EUR 200 million to the Ukrainian support fund so that the Ukrainian army can continue purchasing French equipment.

